Judge releases Cedar Rapids man pending sentencing for multiple car thefts, burglaries

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, convicted this month on charges involving a high-speed chase in a stolen car, burglaries and other car thefts, was released without bail Friday pending sentencing of up to 25 years in prison.

Joseph V. Kremer, 37, was convicted of lesser charges of two third-degree burglaries and one count of attempt to elude, all felonies, and five counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, all aggravated misdemeanors.

Each charge had a set bail, which totaled $70,000, but Kremer’s lawyer asked a judge Friday to release so Kremer could receive a substance abuse evaluation for possible treatment.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner agreed and released Kremer without bail to the supervision of the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

Kremer also must stay in contact with his lawyer, cannot drink alcohol or take illegal drugs, must obtain a substance abuse/mental health evaluation and follow through with any recommended treatment, according to Turner’s order.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Michael Harris argued the bail set in April should continue because of Kremer’s convictions.

He noted Kremer had violated a pretrial release in another case in March when he led police on the high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, that reached speeds of up to 70 mph in southwest Cedar Rapids.

In that case, officers spotted a stolen vehicle, driven by Kremer, near Edgewood Road and 18th Avenue SW. The vehicle took off, driving at speeds up to 70 mph on 18th Avenue. Kremer pulled into the West Park Village in the 3700 block of 16th Avenue SW and ran from the vehicle where a bystander helped officers stop Kremer.

The day before, Kremer also stole a vehicle and was involved in police chase from Tommy’s Carwash. Police said Kremer also used credit cards left in that vehicle.

He also was arrested in early April and charged with stealing a truck from Blairstown and leaving it in the west-side Target parking lot.

In the burglary cases, Kremer broke into houses, vehicles and a construction business, stealing electronics and office equipment.

Kremer and Wendie Beard, 23, of Cedar Rapids, were arrested in December for stealing a vehicle in Cedar Rapids, driving to Swisher and stealing another vehicle, before being arrested.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com