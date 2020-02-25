Public Safety

Truck, other items stolen from Cedar Rapids construction company

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who had stolen property in his possession Sunday is accused of theft.

According to a criminal complaint, Joseph V. Kremer, 37, stole a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup early Sunday from Benchmark Construction, 907 17th St. NE, Cedar Rapids.

The truck, authorities said, was taken at the same time the business was burglarized. Linn County investigators said surveillance video showed Kremer loading several items into the truck before driving away.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious person and found Kremer. Deputies said Kremer possessed property belonging to Tom Podzimek, owner of Benchmark Construction, and the truck keys.

Kremer faces a charge of first-degree theft.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

