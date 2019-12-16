Public Safety

Cedar Rapids couple accused of stealing vehicle, attempting to flee from deputies near Swisher

Joseph Kremer and Wendie Beard
Joseph Kremer and Wendie Beard

SWISHER — A Cedar Rapids couple is accused of stealing a vehicle and attempting to flee from law enforcement in the Swisher area.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:16 p.m. Dec. 13, 36-year-old Joseph V. Kremer and 23-year-old Wendie R. Beard were in a Ford Flex stolen from someone in Cedar Rapids. The couple drove the vehicle to Squirrel Ridge Trail in rural Johnson County.

Authorities said the couple attempted to steal another vehicle, but got it stuck. They then ran back to the original stolen vehicle and fled through a field, damaging it in the process.

With the help of a K-9, Kremer and Beard were tracked to a shed in the 2500 block of 140th Street. Deputies said Kremer smelled heavily of alcohol and the original stolen vehicle smelled like alcohol, as well. Empty liquor bottles were found in the vehicle.

Kremer and Beard were both arrested. Kremer faces charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, drunken driving and driving while suspended. Beard faces charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and interference with official acts. Both Beard and Kremer remain in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

