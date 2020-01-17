Iowa City, Cedar Rapids to get 3-5 inches of snow, 10th inch of ice this weekend

IOWA CITY — It’s going to be a great weekend.

If you love snow, ice and subzero wind chills, that is.

The Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area should get hit with a little bit of everything between noon Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. Tim Gross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said this weekend’s winter storm will begin with about 3-5 inches of snow, before shifting to a wintry mix Friday evening.

“Between 6 and 9 p.m. is when we’re expecting it to transition to a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain,” Gross said.

Ice accumulations are anticipated to be less than a 10th of an inch, but that’s still enough to create some issues, Gross said.

“That’s going to fall on top of the snow and kind of crust the snow over,” he said. “So, that can cause some problems on the roads and so forth.”

The wintry mix will last until around 6 a.m. Saturday when a cold front moves in and changes the precipitation. It’ll be a light snow, but wind gusts up to 45 mph are anticipated. The silver lining is the ice atop the previously fallen snow should keep that from blowing, leaving only the freshly fallen snow to be tossed around, Gross said.

Gross said Sunday will bring a break from the precipitation, but not the cold. Temperatures are expected to only reach the single digits. Mother Nature won’t be any help in melting this weekend’s accumulation until the latter half of next week when temperatures are forecast to climb above freezing.

