Women's March in Iowa City canceled because of winter storm

Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter speaks during the 3rd annual Iowa Women's March in downtown Iowa City on Jan.
Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter speaks during the 3rd annual Iowa Women’s March in downtown Iowa City on Jan. 19, 2019. Hundreds braved the wind and cold to gather in Iowa City’s Ped Mall to hear women speak on behalf of the state, county, and local legislative levels, followed by the march around the city. They were joined by women’s marches across the United States. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
IOWA CITY — The Women’s March in Iowa City has been canceled for Saturday because of weather.

The event was planned to be held at 10 a.m. at the Pedestrian Mall in downtown. It will be rescheduled, but a new date has not been set, organizers said in a Facebook post about the event.

A winter storm was expected to drop 3 to 5 inches of snow across the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas starting at noon Friday, followed by a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain through and 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities.

WINTER STORM: More on the winter weather this weekend

Ice accumulations are anticipated to be less than a 10th of an inch, but that’s still enough to create some issues, weather service meteorologist Tim Gross said.

“That’s going to fall on top of the snow and kind of crust the snow over,” he said. “So, that can cause some problems on the roads and so forth.”

The wintry mix will last until around 6 a.m. Saturday when a cold front moves in and changes the precipitation. It’ll be a light snow, but wind gusts up to 45 mph are anticipated. The silver lining is the ice atop the previously fallen snow should keep that from blowing, leaving only the freshly fallen snow to be tossed around, Gross said.

