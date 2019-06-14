Iowa City shooting: Vehicles found, persons of interest identified in shooting near Mercer Park

IOWA CITY — Police have identified “persons of interest” and located the vehicles believed to be involved in a shooting near a city park Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Baker Street around 5:51 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple gunshots fired from one car to another car near Mercer Park. In an update on Friday, police said officers found the vehicles involved — a white Chevrolet Lumina and a silver Chevrolet Malibu — Thursday evening. The vehicles are being held as part of the investigation, police said.

One vehicle was found on Esther Street, which is a short distance from Baker Street. Another was found on Sandusky Drive, police said.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said people associated with both vehicles have been identified and are being treated as “persons of interest” in the case. Frank said he did not know the exact number of people identified by investigators. No one is currently in custody.

A witness told The Gazette on Thursday night they heard five or six gunshots and tires squealing. One of the vehicles fleeing the scene crashed into a motorist and sent the vehicle into a tree. The driver of the car was not injured.

The shooting took place near Mercer Park, which was reported to be full of people Thursday night.

