IOWA CITY — Shots fired. And then chaos.

A witness said parents and children scrambled for safety Thursday evening after shots were fired near a busy Iowa City park.

Patrick Weldon and his wife, Alexa, were walking toward the entrance of Mercer Park between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to play Pokemon Go.

Weldon said he and his wife, who live nearby on Arthur Street, take nightly walks through the park.

“As I was walking toward the entrance to Mercer, you just hear pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Weldon, who serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. “Everyone just kind of froze.”

Weldon said as he turned toward the sound of the gunfire, he heard tires squealing. A car ran through a stop sign at Baker Street and Bradford Drive. The car hit another vehicle traveling on Bradford, sending it up the curb and into a tree.

Meanwhile, everyone at the park — which Weldon said was full, with kids everywhere — fled.

“They were running,” he said. “Everybody was running. Grabbing their kids and running.”

Weldon, who called 911 to alert police about the shooting, said he heard five or six shots but couldn’t tell exactly where they were coming from.

“By the time I had gotten around, he or she had fired five or six shots,” he said. “I could hear the tires spinning. Everyone was just screaming.”

Multiple Iowa City police vehicles were on the scene and stationed around the Bradford and Baker intersection. Several evidence markers dotted Baker Street.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a shooting took place or released any details.

Dan Duong, who lives near Mercer Park, said his wife was driving the car that was hit by someone fleeing the scene. As he was coming from his home to assist his wife, he said he saw people fleeing the park.

“All of the kids had all run away,” he said. “Everybody just ran.”

City High Principal John Bacon said the sophomore baseball team was practicing nearby at the time. When the players heard the shots, the coach gathered the team together and ended practice.

“Coach made sure everyone got on their way safely,” Bacon said, adding an email was sent to parents.

City High does have events scheduled at Mercer for Friday and plans to go forward with them, assuming they get approval from the police department.

“I just hope and pray they apprehend the people responsible for this,” Bacon said. “That’s just unacceptable.”

