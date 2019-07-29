Iowa City Police investigating scene at Riverside Drive bus stop

A bus stop has been cordoned off with police tape on Riverside Drive as the Iowa City Police Department is conducting an investigation there.
An Iowa City police investigation was ongoing on at 1200 S. Riverside Drive Monday afternon. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. The bus stop has been taped off. Emergency responders from Iowa City ambulance and fire departments were on the scene, before later departing.
More details will be added as they are made available.
