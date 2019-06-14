Man shot by Iowa City police in May arrested in forgery case

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man shot by police last month faces a forgery charge in an unrelated case.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, on May 1, 34-year-old Michael A. Cintron Caceres wrote a check for $150 on a check book that wasn’t his. Police said Cintron Caceres forged the check owner’s name on the check.

Cintron Caceres was shot in the early morning hours of May 9 by two Iowa City police officers. Authorities said officers Travis Neeld and Alex Stricker responded to burglary alarms at Pizza Hut, 1026 Keokuk St., and The Second Act, 538 Olympic Court, between 2:07 and 2:27 a.m. While investigating, they encountered Cintron Caceres.

Cintron Caceres ran, and a chase ensued. He was found about a block away within a fenced area at Big Ten Rentals, 1820 Boyrum St., where the shooting occurred.

Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many times Cintron Caceres was shot. The officer-involved shooting was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and is now in the hands of Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness, who will make a determination on whether the shooting was justified.

Neeld and Stricker remain on administrative leave in accordance with police department policy.

Cintron Caceres has been in custody since May 14 on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and assault on peace officers unrelated to the May 9 incident.

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com