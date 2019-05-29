Public Safety

Missing Iowa City man found dead, officials say

Nikolai “Niko” Stielow
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — After days of searching for Nikolai “Niko” Stielow, authorities believe they found the 21-year-old’s body.

The body was found Wednesday afternoon by officials assisted by K-9s in a heavily wooded area in northern Iowa City, south of Whiting Avenue and west of Kimball Road, according to a news release from the Iowa City Police Department. Stielow, who is autistic, had been missing since Saturday after fleeing from his family while in the downtown area, according to police.

Preliminary information shows no signs of foul play, police said. The cause of death will be determined following an investigation and an autopsy by the Johnson County medical examiner.

Stielow’s family expressed appreciation to all who have assisted and showed concern over the last few days, according to the news release.

In April, Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for Niko shortly before he was found and the Quickfind was canceled.

