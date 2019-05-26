Iowa City police looking for missing autistic man

Iowa City police are asking for the public’s help in locating an autistic man who fled from his family Saturday while in the downtown area.

Nikolai “Niko” Stielow, 21, is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a black hat with a U.S. flag, according to a news release. Police also stated that he is described as needing his medications.

Anyone who might have information related to Niko’s location is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

Last month, Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for Niko shortly before he was found and the Quickfind was canceled. At that time his weight was described as 150 pounds.