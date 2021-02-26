Public Safety

2 arrested, recruited by Iowa City landlord to break into tenant's home armed with bats, police say

Landlord recruited men to break into apartment and kick out tenant, complaints say

Gilberto Javier Mendez Ayala, 44, and Gilberto Mendez Marquez, 68 each face charges of first-degree burglary.
IOWA CITY — Two men now join their landlord in facing prison time for breaking into an apartment with the intent of forcibly removing the tenant.

Iowa City police said Suzanne H. Dashner recruited three men to break into an apartment she manages in the 4200 block of Sycamore St. SE and then kick out the woman who lives there. New court documents in the case identified two of the men as Gilberto Javier Mendez Ayala, 44, and Gilberto Mendez Marquez, 68.

According to a criminal complaint, Mendez Ayala and Mendez Marquez live next to Dashner and in an apartment above the woman. Police said the men were “having problems” with the woman.

Police said Dashner and the three men — armed with baseball bats and a 2-by-2 board — forced their way into the woman’s apartment around 7 p.m. Feb. 10. They allegedly kicked open the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her. Dashner is accused of hitting the woman in the leg with a bat.

Dashner, 67, was previously arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony. Mendez Ayala and Mendez Marquez were arrested Thursday and face charges of first-degree burglary.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

