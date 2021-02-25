Iowa City landlord accused of assaulting tenant

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City landlord is accused of breaking into her apartment to forcibly remove a tenant.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, 67-year-old Suzanne H. Dashner is the landlord of a unit at 4288 Sycamore St. SE and is in a dispute with the tenant. Police said around 7 p.m. Feb. 10, Dashner and three men went to the unit with the intent of breaking in and kicking the tenant out.

Dashner and the three men — who are not identified in criminal complaints- were armed with baseball bats and a 2x2, police said. They broke into the apartment as the tenant was hiding in a bedroom calling 911, police said.

Police said Dashner and the men kicked open the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her. Dashner hit the woman in the leg with the bat, police said.

Dashner has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony. The charges carry a potential 30-year prison sentence.

