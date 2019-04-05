Public Safety

Shots fired on 5th Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on 5th Ave. SE Friday night.

There were no injuries reported.

According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, police responded to the shots fired call at the 1800 block of 5th Ave. SE at 6:39 p.m. Friday. When the arrived on scene, officers determined that a vehicle had been shot at. Officers then remained on the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses, according to the release.

As this is an ongoing investigation, police say no further information will be released at this time.

