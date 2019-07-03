Man found dead under Highway 6 bridge in Iowa City identified

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have identified the man found dead underneath a bridge Monday afternoon.

Police said Eric Riskedahl, 45, of Iowa City was found in a makeshift homeless camp under the Highway 6 bridge at the Iowa River around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said Riskedahl is a transient, but could not confirm whether the lived in the camp where he was found.

Police are also unsure when Riskedahl died, Frank said. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in Riskedahl’s death.

Anyone with information on Riskedahl’s whereabouts on or around June 30 are asked to call the Iowa City Police Department. Autopsy results are pending from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Riskedahl’s death is not believed to be related to the death of Jonathon Guerrero, who was found dead in Ralston Creek on Monday morning.

