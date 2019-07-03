Public Safety

Man found dead under Highway 6 bridge in Iowa City identified

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police have identified the man found dead underneath a bridge Monday afternoon.

Police said Eric Riskedahl, 45, of Iowa City was found in a makeshift homeless camp under the Highway 6 bridge at the Iowa River around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said Riskedahl is a transient, but could not confirm whether the lived in the camp where he was found.

Police are also unsure when Riskedahl died, Frank said. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in Riskedahl’s death.

Anyone with information on Riskedahl’s whereabouts on or around June 30 are asked to call the Iowa City Police Department. Autopsy results are pending from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Riskedahl’s death is not believed to be related to the death of Jonathon Guerrero, who was found dead in Ralston Creek on Monday morning.

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man to claim insanity in fatal fire at Hawthorne Hills Apartments

Iowa City man faces up to 51 years in prison for sexual abuse

Body found in Ralston Creek identified by Iowa City police, foul play not suspected

Waucoma man killed in lawn mower rollover wreck

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Presidential candidate Bill de Blasio optimistic despite low traction in Iowa

Justice Department seeks to nix decades-old Northern Iowa antitrust judgments

A Jim Beam warehouse filled with 45,000 barrels of bourbon catches fire

Cedar Rapids, partners to establish 6 wetlands to help with water quality, habitat on Cedar River

The tanks for Trump's July Fourth 'Salute to America' have rolled through Washington before

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.