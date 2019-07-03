Public Safety

Body found in Ralston Creek identified by Iowa City police, foul play not suspected

Ralston Creek at S. Gilbert Street in Iowa City
Ralston Creek at S. Gilbert Street in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Jonathan Guerrero — the man found dead in an Iowa City creek on Monday — had a big heart and was “full of life,” his brother said Wednesday.

“He was a great guy,” said Israel Guerrero, Jonathan’s oldest brother. “He would put people before himself. He was that kind of guy.”

Iowa City police on Wednesday identified Jonathan Guerrero, 26, as the man found in Ralston Creek in the 400 block of South Gilbert Street on July 1. Guerrero’s body was found by a nearby resident who alerted police.

Police said they do not believe found play led to Guerrero’s death.

“Investigators do not believe suspicious or criminal circumstances are involved in this death,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Israel Guerrero said his younger brother — who worked at Casa Azul in Coralville as a server and manager — liked to spend time with his friends and family. He had been splitting his time living between Iowa City and with family in West Liberty.

Police are still investigating the death and the public is asked to contact the police department with any information about Guerrero’s whereabouts on or around June 30.

Israel Guerrero said Jonathan went out to eat with some friends at the Vine in Iowa City Sunday night. Jonathan later met up with friends at Bardot, a bar a block away from where his body was found. Israel said his brother was with friends, but they left when Jonathon wanted to stay downtown.

How Guerrero ended up in Ralston Creek is still a mystery, however.

“There’s so many things that could have happened,” Israel Guerrero said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Autopsy results are pending from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office. Guerrero’s death is not believed to be connected to the body found Monday afternoon under the Highway 6 bridge at the Iowa River.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Waucoma man killed in lawn mower rollover wreck

After kayaker's death in Washington County, family reflects

Iowa City teen arrested in connection with armed robbery

Iowa City man arrested after high-speed chase in northeast Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

The tanks for Trump's July Fourth 'Salute to America' have rolled through Washington before

The Views of Marion is the first WELL certified assisted living community in the nation

Free birds: Bald eagles stir U.S. patriotism as webcam stars

Who was the first politician to visit all of Iowa's 99 counties?

Kinnick documentary, Iowa Writers' Workshop film receive piece of $2.1 million in grants Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards Greenlight Grants for first time

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.