Body found in Ralston Creek identified by Iowa City police, foul play not suspected

IOWA CITY — Jonathan Guerrero — the man found dead in an Iowa City creek on Monday — had a big heart and was “full of life,” his brother said Wednesday.

“He was a great guy,” said Israel Guerrero, Jonathan’s oldest brother. “He would put people before himself. He was that kind of guy.”

Iowa City police on Wednesday identified Jonathan Guerrero, 26, as the man found in Ralston Creek in the 400 block of South Gilbert Street on July 1. Guerrero’s body was found by a nearby resident who alerted police.

Police said they do not believe found play led to Guerrero’s death.

“Investigators do not believe suspicious or criminal circumstances are involved in this death,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Israel Guerrero said his younger brother — who worked at Casa Azul in Coralville as a server and manager — liked to spend time with his friends and family. He had been splitting his time living between Iowa City and with family in West Liberty.

Police are still investigating the death and the public is asked to contact the police department with any information about Guerrero’s whereabouts on or around June 30.

Israel Guerrero said Jonathan went out to eat with some friends at the Vine in Iowa City Sunday night. Jonathan later met up with friends at Bardot, a bar a block away from where his body was found. Israel said his brother was with friends, but they left when Jonathon wanted to stay downtown.

How Guerrero ended up in Ralston Creek is still a mystery, however.

“There’s so many things that could have happened,” Israel Guerrero said.

Autopsy results are pending from the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office. Guerrero’s death is not believed to be connected to the body found Monday afternoon under the Highway 6 bridge at the Iowa River.

