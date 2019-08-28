Driver in fatal Johnson County crash identified

IOWA CITY — Authorities have identified an Iowa City man killed in a crash in rural Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Dingleberry Road NE at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding deputies found a Chevrolet Silverado truck that had gone over the bridge and fallen into Rapid Creek.

Authorities said Wednesday that Michael D. Wilson, 37, of Iowa City, was found dead. He was the only occupant of the truck.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

