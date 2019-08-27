Public Safety

Motorist found dead in Johnson County as vehicle drives off bridge into creek

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

A motorist was found deceased Tuesday morning in Rapid Creek near Dingleberry Road.

According to a media release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, an accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the 4800 block of Dingleberry Road NE, close to Wilson’s Orchard in rural Johnson County.

There, a Chevrolet Silverado had “traveled over the side of a bridge,” tumbling into Rapid Creek below. The only occupant of the vehicle was found deceased by authorities who responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation. Dingleberry Road NE will be temporarily closed at the location pending bridge repair and inspection, according to the release.

