Nordstrom employee accused of stealing $7,000 in merchandise at fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a Nordstrom employee this week after it was reported he had stolen more than $7,000 worth of merchandise from his employer.

According to the criminal complaint, Nordstrom loss prevention conducted an investigation looking into a series of thefts at the Nordstrom Midwest Fulfillment Center — which fulfills online orders — at 7700 18th St. SW in Cedar Rapids.

The investigation revealed Abraham T. Tarley, 18, of Cedar Rapids had committed a series of thefts during his employment at the center, the complaint states. Some of that stolen merchandise, investigators said, Tarley then tried to sell on Facebook.

When confronted, the complaint states Tarley admitted to the thefts and returned some of the stolen merchandise.

Tarley faces a charge of second-degree theft, a felony punishable by up to five years on prison.

Tarley is the fourth Nordstrom employee charged with theft in the past year.

In October, Rhonda L. Kies, 48, of Vinton was charged with first-degree theft after she allegedly had placed several thousand dollars worth of stolen items on an online auction site to sell.

In November 2018, Gary G. Black, 55, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with first-degree theft after it was reported he had taken roughly $6,200 in merchandise and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police said Black admitted to a series of thefts in which he removed merchandise likely totaling more than $150,000 in value.

Eight months later — this past July — Nicholas Heins, 26, of Cedar Rapids was charged with first-degree theft after authorities said he had taken more than $20,000 in merchandise from the facility.

Heins allegedly admitted to stealing multiple items from June 11 to July 17, 2019.

