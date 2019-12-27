Public Safety

Nordstrom employee accused of stealing $7,000 in merchandise at fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids

Court records show this is the fourth employee to be charged in the past year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a Nordstrom employee this week after it was reported he had stolen more than $7,000 worth of merchandise from his employer.

According to the criminal complaint, Nordstrom loss prevention conducted an investigation looking into a series of thefts at the Nordstrom Midwest Fulfillment Center — which fulfills online orders — at 7700 18th St. SW in Cedar Rapids.

The investigation revealed Abraham T. Tarley, 18, of Cedar Rapids had committed a series of thefts during his employment at the center, the complaint states. Some of that stolen merchandise, investigators said, Tarley then tried to sell on Facebook.

When confronted, the complaint states Tarley admitted to the thefts and returned some of the stolen merchandise.

Tarley faces a charge of second-degree theft, a felony punishable by up to five years on prison.

Tarley is the fourth Nordstrom employee charged with theft in the past year.

In October, Rhonda L. Kies, 48, of Vinton was charged with first-degree theft after she allegedly had placed several thousand dollars worth of stolen items on an online auction site to sell.

In November 2018, Gary G. Black, 55, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with first-degree theft after it was reported he had taken roughly $6,200 in merchandise and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police said Black admitted to a series of thefts in which he removed merchandise likely totaling more than $150,000 in value.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Eight months later — this past July — Nicholas Heins, 26, of Cedar Rapids was charged with first-degree theft after authorities said he had taken more than $20,000 in merchandise from the facility.

Heins allegedly admitted to stealing multiple items from June 11 to July 17, 2019.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Coralville Police: fourth person shot in Christmas night shooting comes forward

Panel to interview 12 applicants for Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Man accused of using space heater to set house on fire in NE Cedar Rapids

Man found with drugs, stolen car arrested in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A local welder stepped up when Marion High students asked for a welding class

Opening Happy Dogs and More restaurant in C.R. marks milestone after woman's devastating accident

The biggest Iowa marijuana stories from 2019

Jefferson cheerleaders representing Cedar Rapids at Camping World Bowl, featuring Iowa State Cyclones

Waterloo man fights to get pet coyote back from animal control

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.