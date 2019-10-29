Nordstrom employee accused of stealing more than $20,000 in merchandise from SW Cedar Rapids store

A Vinton woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of items from Nordstrom in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called to the department store, at 7700 18th Street SW, on October 27 to meet with loss prevention staff.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow Rhonda L. Kies, 48, who was a store employee, had allegedly placed several-thousand dollars worth of stolen items on an online auction site to sell.

The store’s loss prevention staff also reported that Kies was seen on the store’s video security system stealing a bracelet before police were called to the store.

The criminal complaint states Kies allegedly admitted to stealing items from the business on more than one occasion over the past couple of years.

Buelow said a majority of the items Kies took from the business were jewelry pieces. Kies faces a charge of first-degree theft.

Kies is the third Nordstrom employee in the past 11 months to be arrested on accusations of stealing.

Last November, Gary G. Black, 54, was charged with first-degree theft after it was reported that he had taken roughly $6,200 in merchandise and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police said Black admitted to a series of thefts during the course of his employment in which he removed merchandise likely totaling more than $150,000 in value.

Eight months later, Nicholas Heins, 26, of Cedar Rapids was charged with first-degree theft after authorities said he had taken more than $20,000 in merchandise from the store.

Heins, who was also employed by the department store at the time, allegedly admitted to stealing multiple items between June 11 and July 17, 2019.

