Public Safety

Nordstrom employee accused of stealing more than $20,000 in merchandise from SW Cedar Rapids store

A Vinton woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of items from Nordstrom in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called to the department store, at 7700 18th Street SW, on October 27 to meet with loss prevention staff.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow Rhonda L. Kies, 48, who was a store employee, had allegedly placed several-thousand dollars worth of stolen items on an online auction site to sell.

The store’s loss prevention staff also reported that Kies was seen on the store’s video security system stealing a bracelet before police were called to the store.

The criminal complaint states Kies allegedly admitted to stealing items from the business on more than one occasion over the past couple of years.

Buelow said a majority of the items Kies took from the business were jewelry pieces. Kies faces a charge of first-degree theft.

Kies is the third Nordstrom employee in the past 11 months to be arrested on accusations of stealing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Last November, Gary G. Black, 54, was charged with first-degree theft after it was reported that he had taken roughly $6,200 in merchandise and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police said Black admitted to a series of thefts during the course of his employment in which he removed merchandise likely totaling more than $150,000 in value.

Eight months later, Nicholas Heins, 26, of Cedar Rapids was charged with first-degree theft after authorities said he had taken more than $20,000 in merchandise from the store.

Heins, who was also employed by the department store at the time, allegedly admitted to stealing multiple items between June 11 and July 17, 2019.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Coralville man accused of sexual abuse

Iowa City man charged in fatal I-80 crash is found competent to stand trial

Records: Financially troubled husband accused of killing JoEllen Browning of Iowa City

Gazette policy guides removing minor crime stories from website

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Regulators ask Collins Aerospace to divest military GPS business in Cedar Rapids

Iowa members struggle with United Methodist Church ban on LGBTQ clergy, same-sex marriage

University of Iowa Health Care giving midyear raises to 2,750-plus

New hotel planned for Marion's Squaw Creek Crossing

A look at tuition costs at Iowa's colleges and universities by the numbers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.