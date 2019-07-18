Cedar Rapids man stole $20,000 in Nordstrom merchandise, then sold online: Complaint

While employed at Nordstrom, a Cedar Rapids man stole more than $20,000 in merchandise and was selling it online, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
Nicholas W. Heins, 26, committed a series of thefts between June 11 and July 17 while employed by Nordstrom, located at 7700 18th St. SW. In a written confession, Heins admitted the total value of the property stolen was more than $20,000, the complaint stated.
Heins has been charged with first-degree theft, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
