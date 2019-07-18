Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man stole $20,000 in Nordstrom merchandise, then sold online: Complaint

Nicholas W. Heins
Nicholas W. Heins
The Gazette

While employed at Nordstrom, a Cedar Rapids man stole more than $20,000 in merchandise and was selling it online, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.

Nicholas W. Heins, 26, committed a series of thefts between June 11 and July 17 while employed by Nordstrom, located at 7700 18th St. SW. In a written confession, Heins admitted the total value of the property stolen was more than $20,000, the complaint stated.

Heins has been charged with first-degree theft, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Liberty man accused of threatening lawn mowing crew with knife

Omaha man accused of Iowa City break in, assault

Navigating Iowa's rivers by kayak can be dangerous for the inexperienced

Burning bird nest blamed for Cedar Rapids house fire

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A year after Mollie Tibbetts tragedy, a community changes

Iowa is suing Cedar Rapids asbestos company over removal violations at Washington High School

Chew on This: New cafe coming to Marion, BeerBurger closing, Wit's End for sale

Riverfront Crossings Park ready for its big reveal

Meet the man behind NewBo City Market's 300 events a year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.