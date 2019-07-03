Cedar Rapids man to claim insanity in fatal fire at Hawthorne Hills Apartments

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man charged in a fatal fire will claim insanity as a defense at his trial set for Sept. 23 in Linn County District Court.

Dallas Tullis, 24, charged first-degree murder, first-degree arson, assault on a peace officer and assault causing bodily injury, filed his notice of defense in May, following a psychological evaluation conducted in jail by a psychologist who will testify for the defense.

The results of the defense’s evaluation are not in public records.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner on Wednesday approved the prosecution’s application to have Tullis evaluated by an independent psychologist at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. The date of the examination hasn’t been determined at this time.

A criminal complaint shows Steven Craig Balvin died from injuries in the fire that was intentionally set Feb. 28 in Tullis’ apartment at 2255 C St. SW.

An investigation determined the fire started inside Tullis’ apartment, according to the complaint. Investigators interviewed a number of witnesses who said Tullis was involved in several conflicts with other tenants and management in the weeks preceding the fire.

Balvin, two other tenants and a firefighter were hospitalized for injuries, according to officials. Several others were also injured in the fire.

The apartment complex had significant fire, heat and smoke damage, which displaced all the residents, police said at the time.

Tullis is also accused of assaulting a police officer and a hospital security guard, according to the complaint. Tullis, who was also injured in the fire, assaulted Cedar Rapids police officer Scott Syverson and Wade Shelton, a Mercy Hospital security guard, while Tullis was being treated at the hospital.

Tullis has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in jail under a $2 million bail pending trial.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com