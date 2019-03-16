Updated criminal complaint adds murder to charges against Dallas Tullis

The state of Iowa has amended charges against Dallas Tullis to include Murder in the First Degree, according to an amended criminal complaint filed with the District Court of Linn County.

Tullis was previously charged with first-degree arson and assault on a police officer, assault with injury, and interference with official acts after allegedly setting fire to Hawthorne Hills Apartments in southwest Cedar Rapids and assaulting a police officer and hospital security officer.

Multiple people were injured during the apartment fire, including 65-year-old Steven Craig Balvin, who died a few days later. According to the complaint, investigators interviewed multiple witnesses who suggested the defendant had several conflicts with other tenants and management personnel in the weeks preceding the fire.

Murder in the First Degree is a Class A felony and is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison