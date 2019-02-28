Public Safety

Firefighters battle blaze at Hawthorne Hills apartments

Firefighters were called out at 8:30 a.m. to the apartment complex at 2255 C Street SW on Thursday morning. Several people were trapped on the second floor of the two-story multi-unit complex. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids firefighters are battling a blaze at Hawthorne Hills Apartments this morning.

Firefighters were called out at 8:30 a.m. to the apartment complex at 2255 C Street SW, Greg Buelow, public safety spokesman said. Several people were trapped on the second floor of the two-story multi-unit complex.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of the complex, Buelow said. They searched throughout the apartment and used ladders to reach the second floor as they searched for victims.

One adult male with life-threatening injuries was carried out and three other adults, two men and one woman, were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Three others were treated at the scene but didn’t require hospital care.

One firefighter also received a non-life threatening injury.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze as it reaches the roof of the complex.

Cedar Rapids is receiving assistance from the Hiawatha Fire Department and Salvation Army is on the scene.

There are a total of 16 units in the apartment complex. There is major fire, smoke and water damage throughout the building. • Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

