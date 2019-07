IOWA CITY — Just hours after a body was found under a bridge, another was found across town Monday afternoon.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said officers were called to the Highway 6 bridge over the Iowa River at 2:45 p.m. for a person found dead in a makeshift campsite.

Police are investigating the death, but do not believe it is connected with a body found Monday morning in Ralston Creek.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating with the police department.