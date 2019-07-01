Body found in Iowa City creek

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a body found in a creek Monday morning.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said the body of an adult male was found in Ralston Creek in the 400 block of South Gilbert around 6:45 a.m. The body had been discovered by a nearby resident who alerted an officer in the area, Frank said.

Police said they do not know how the body got in the creek and are investigating the death, along with the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com