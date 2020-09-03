IOWA CITY — Body camera footage depicting the demonstration in which tear gas and flash bangs were used against protesters has been released by the City of Iowa City.

The Iowa City Council on Tuesday called for the release of the footage of the June 3 Black Lives Matter protest while also voting to hire a California-based agency, the OIR Group, to conduct an independent review of the incident, which took place on the Interstate 80 interchange at North Dubuque Street.

The videos depict body camera footage from both the front of the police line and the back.

“It was a huge crowd that night,” said councilwoman Susan Mims, who has watched two of the body camera videos. “ It was a very tense situation for everyone involved. I’m not justifiying, excusing any conduct. To me, that’s just a statement of fact.”

According to an overview of the confrontation provided by Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin in a news release, the crowd control measures were deployed after law enforcement warned a group of protesters that the devices would be used if they attempted to access Interstate 80.

Fruin said 300 to 500 protesters marched toward Interstate 80 the night of June 30. The State Patrol made the call that protesters should not be allowed to access the interstate “out of safety concerns for protesters and the traveling public,” Fruin said.

Questions provided to the Iowa State Patrol on Thursday about the June 3 incident were not immediately answered.

Fruin said the state patrol, Iowa City and University of Iowa police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office worked together to prevent protesters from reaching the interstate. The law enforcement officials decided that if demonstrators did not voluntarily turn back, they would use flashbangs and chemical munitions, including OC (commonly known as pepper spray), Ortho-Chlorobenzalmalononitrite and SAF-SMOKE, which is purified terephilalic acid.

“The use of these devices was deemed by law enforcement a safer alternative than hands-on tactics where risk of injury was considered much higher for all involved,” Fruin said.

Fruin said a small group of protesters were told by state troopers that they could not access the interstate and were asked to turn around. A large group approached the interstate. Troopers then called on the crowd to disperse in accordance with Iowa Code Sections governing unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

“This order came through an amplified public-address device from a squad car and was repeated several times as protesters approached while chanting,” Fruin wrote.

Once demonstrators were within “several feet” of law enforcement, the state troopers ordered that the crowd control devices be deployed, Fruin said. The crowd initially dispersed, but some protesters returned and were met with “less lethal munitions” including pepperballs “to stop aggressive behavior and to prevent violence toward law enforcement officers,” Fruin said. More chemical munitions were deployed to turn back a portion of the demonstrators.

Fruin said nine members of the Iowa City Metro Special Rescue Team — an interagency unit made up of Iowa City and University of Iowa officers and trained to respond to high-risk situations — used chemical munitions during the incident.

Mims said one of the biggest takeaways from watching the two videos was how loud the situation as depicted by the video taken from the front of the police line. Between watching the video and speaking with someone present that night, Mims said shes believes it was “very difficult, if not impossible” for most of the protesters to hear the warnings about the crowd control devices.

“I think that is important information because it very much helps inform some discussions we need to have at the council level and with police,” she said.

Mims noted the video taken from behind the police line clearly depicts officers giving warnings.

“I think for me the biggest take away was the difference in the audio depending on where the individual was as to what could be heard,” she said. “Everybody will be able to watch them and get their own perspective. I’m sure there will be many, many, many different persectives.”

The Iowa City Council on June 16 passed a resolution responding to the demands of the Iowa Freedom Riders — the local group representing the Black Lives Matter movement. Included in that resolution was a review of the protest, which was to be complete by Aug. 1. However, the city council opted to turn to an independent agency after it became clear the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation could not complete the review.

A public report on the Iowa City Police Department’s involvement in the June 3 incident is expected in 60 to 90 days from the beginning of the OIR Group’s review. No other law enforcement agencies involved in the confrontation will be compelled to participate in the review.

