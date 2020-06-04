Iowa City protest ends with tear gas and flash grenades to keep crowd off I-80

IOWA CITY — Law enforcement officers used tear gas, flash-bangs and a line of officers late Wednesday to keep hundreds of protesters from Interstate 80.

The march that started shortly after 6 p.m., with nearly 1,000 protesters marching through the city for hours ended within a quarter-mile of the on-ramps to I-80, where police used multiple rounds of tear gas and flash grenades, which cause loud noises and acrid smoke.

People ran from the gas and some people were treated for injuries by the Johnson County Ambulance Service, even as others were yelling for more protesters to go to the front. People handed out water, encouraging others to douse their masks with it to help with the fumes.

One of the first times a large group of protesters entered I-80 was in November 2016 — after President Donald Trump won the general election — when a school walkout and protest in Iowa City ended up on the interstate.

The incident was dangerous and blocked traffic on the state’s major east-west thoroughfare for about 10 minutes. It raised the ire of Republican lawmakers, who proposed legislation that would have made it a felony to intentionally block a highway.

Wednesday night’s march in Iowa City — the third in as many nights — had more than tripled the size of the group that gathered Monday. The first few hours were largely non-violent, with protesters moving around the city center, chanting and spray painting streets and buildings.

One of the chant leaders, Brianna Deason, 19, of Iowa City, said she came out again Wednesday despite being sprayed with pepper spray the night before. The incident happened when she was attempting to keep other protesters from assaulting a sheriff’s deputy, she said.

As Deason, a University of Iowa political science student, was describing the incident to a reporter, Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Doran Williams came up and apologized.

“That was me,” he said, offering his gloved hand to Deason. They talked about the incident and then he thanked her for protecting him. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Deason said she tries to talk with officers whenever she can and explain her goals for the protests. She’d like to see area law enforcement take a break from arrests for several weeks and to spend that time talking with community members.

Dialogue is needed, she said, because of police killing people of color, including George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by Minneapolis police May 25, and Breonna Taylor, an Atlanta woman fatally shot when police served a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

Both Floyd’s and Taylor’s names were frequently chanted by the crowd marching Wednesday.

