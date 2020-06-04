Public Safety

Iowa City protest ends with tear gas and flash grenades to keep crowd off I-80

Nearly 1,000 people marched Wednesday night for six hours

Protesters stand by as flash grenades are set off on Dubuque Street during a march against racial injustice in Iowa City
Protesters stand by as flash grenades are set off on Dubuque Street during a march against racial injustice in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Police positioned on Dubuque Street used flash grenades and tear gas in an attempt to stop protesters from entering Interstate 80. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

IOWA CITY — Law enforcement officers used tear gas, flash-bangs and a line of officers late Wednesday to keep hundreds of protesters from Interstate 80.

The march that started shortly after 6 p.m., with nearly 1,000 protesters marching through the city for hours ended within a quarter-mile of the on-ramps to I-80, where police used multiple rounds of tear gas and flash grenades, which cause loud noises and acrid smoke.

People ran from the gas and some people were treated for injuries by the Johnson County Ambulance Service, even as others were yelling for more protesters to go to the front. People handed out water, encouraging others to douse their masks with it to help with the fumes.

2016 protest in Iowa City

Anti-Trump protesters briefly stop interstate traffic near Iowa City

IOWA CITY - High school walkouts, campus rallies and other protests across Iowa City following the election of Donald Trump as the next president culminated Friday evening with a crowd of about 100 stopping traffic on Interstate 80.

Continue Reading

One of the first times a large group of protesters entered I-80 was in November 2016 — after President Donald Trump won the general election — when a school walkout and protest in Iowa City ended up on the interstate.

The incident was dangerous and blocked traffic on the state’s major east-west thoroughfare for about 10 minutes. It raised the ire of Republican lawmakers, who proposed legislation that would have made it a felony to intentionally block a highway.

Wednesday night’s march in Iowa City — the third in as many nights — had more than tripled the size of the group that gathered Monday. The first few hours were largely non-violent, with protesters moving around the city center, chanting and spray painting streets and buildings.

One of the chant leaders, Brianna Deason, 19, of Iowa City, said she came out again Wednesday despite being sprayed with pepper spray the night before. The incident happened when she was attempting to keep other protesters from assaulting a sheriff’s deputy, she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As Deason, a University of Iowa political science student, was describing the incident to a reporter, Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Doran Williams came up and apologized.

“That was me,” he said, offering his gloved hand to Deason. They talked about the incident and then he thanked her for protecting him. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Deason said she tries to talk with officers whenever she can and explain her goals for the protests. She’d like to see area law enforcement take a break from arrests for several weeks and to spend that time talking with community members.

Dialogue is needed, she said, because of police killing people of color, including George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by Minneapolis police May 25, and Breonna Taylor, an Atlanta woman fatally shot when police served a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

Both Floyd’s and Taylor’s names were frequently chanted by the crowd marching Wednesday.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Worshippers pray together in Cedar Rapids as George Floyd protests continue

Nearly 1,000 people marched through Iowa City for more than 3 hours for law enforcement reform, racial justice

Windows broken, 1 arrested as Iowa City protest gets violent

What happened during protests overnight in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Legislature physically and politically distanced

Republicans endorse Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa U.S. House seat

Zach Johnson Foundation's new leader took over a week before the pandemic took hold of Iowa

Alter Ego Comics reopens to altered landscape in Marion

Iowa sees significant decline in weekly unemployment claims

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.