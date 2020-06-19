20-year-old man who was killed Thursday in Cedar Rapids is identified

Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed early Thursday morning at a party in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Malik J. Sheets, was found just after 5 a.m. inside a residence in the 1000 block of Regent Ave. NE. Police said he had suffered at least one gunshot to the upper torso.

Sheets was rushed to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Through their investigation, the police department said it was determined Sheets had attended a large party inside the residence. A fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

An active homicide investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Thursday morning shooting was the first of four incidents that occurred across Cedar Rapids Thursday.

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the back Thursday evening in the city’s northeast quadrant.

According to the police department, officers were called at about 6:40 p.m. to 5750 C Ave. NE where they found the 18-year-old and another person had been riding scooters on the sidewalk when people driving by in a car shot at them, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

That incident came roughly 90 minutes after shots were fired at about 5:15 p.m. at G Avenue and Ellis Boulevard NW. No injuries were reported in that incident.

A fourth shooting incident occurred just after 11 p.m. near Kirkwood Community College.

The police department said it received multiple calls at 11:11 p.m. regarding gunshots in the area of Kirkwood Parkway SW.

Officers spoke to witnesses and located shell casings, the department said, but no injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation or in connection with the shootings that followed.

Anyone with information regarding fatal shooting is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Please reference case #2020-08242.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com