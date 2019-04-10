Another drug arrest made in connection with investigation into Christopher Bagley's death

CEDAR RAPIDS — A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a large scale marijuana trafficker, who was robbed by Christopher Bagley, an incident that is believed to have led to Bagley’s fatal stabbing.

However, there still have been no charges filed in direct connection to Bagley’s death.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by The Gazette Wednesday shows Ryan Gebhart, 29, of Shellsburg, was the unidentified man with accused trafficker, Andrew Shaw, when Shaw’s business was searched by authorities March 26.

Federal agents, during Shaw’s detention hearing April 1, testified about how 31-year-old Bagley of Walker, may have been killed over a robbery of Shaw’s business in October.

Ryan Gebhart was charged last Friday in Linn County District Court with possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Investigators in a follow up interview April 2, found out Gebhart’s residence, 1051 Daniels St. NE in Cedar Rapids, had been rented for the month of March by Shaw, the warrant shows. Another man, who is connected to Shaw’s trafficking operation but hasn’t been arrested at this time, owns the house, according to the warrant.

During a search of the house, Gebhart told investigators that there were THC cartridges, loaded with THC oil used for vaping, in the house and also in a safe, according to the warrant.

After Gebhart gave officers consent to search the house, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the basement and they found piles of gummy candies or edibles scattered on a table at the bottom of the stairs and multiple tool cases full of packages of THC cartridges, the warrant shows.

Gebhart opened the safe, which unlocked by a code, and it also contained a large number of THC cartridges similar to those found during previous search warrants in this case, according to the warrant.

Investigators found stacks of molds used to manufacture the THC edible candies in the kitchen area, the warrant states. There was no furniture in the house, except for Gebhart’s bedroom.

Gebhart admitted that he would bring gelatin from Shaw’s shop, 1190 Capital Dr. SW, back to the house on Daniels and pour the molds at the “direction of Shaw,” the warrant shows.

Gebhart also told investigators they would find a loaded shotgun in the front room of the house, according to the warrant. An investigator found .223 caliber rifle rounds in the kitchen and asked Gebhart if there were any other weapons in the house but he became “agitated” and said he was done answering questions. Gebhart was then arrested and taken to the Linn County Jail.

Shaw, 30, of Cedar Rapids, was charged last week with possession of a firearm by a drug user. Authorities, during a search of his house and business March 26, recovered firearms, ammunition, cartridges with THC oil for vaping, thousands of molds to make THC edibles, buckets of gelatin for the edibles and large amounts of cash, a warrant shows.

Drew Blahnik, 31, of Marion, the man who admitted to federal agents that he stabbed Bagley, was indicted in U.S. District Court last week for possession of a firearm by a drug user, not for Bagley’s death. He is accused of being an unlawful user of cocaine and methamphetamine while possessing a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition on Feb. 25.

Blahnik is also charged in Linn County District Court for possession with intent to deliver marijuana on Feb. 25.

Blahnik and Drew Wagner, who hasn’t been charged, told federal agents they confronted Bagley about his drug robberies from Shaw, who was the drug supplier for each of them, according to testimony during Shaw’s detention hearing April 1. Wagner and Bagley started fighting, and Blahnik stabbed Bagley, as Wagner had him pinned up against a wall.

Both Wagner and Blahnik told authorities they thought Bagley had a gun, according to testimony.

Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller with the Federal Bureau of Investigation testified that Paul Hoff, 40 of Cedar Rapids, who is also charged with firearms and drugs, said the stabbing happened at his mobile home Dec. 14.

Wagner and Blahnik loaded Bagley into a vehicle after the stabbing and took him to Wagner’s home, 4069 Soutter Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids, where they buried his body, Kitsmiller said.

Bagley's body was recovered March 1 by authorities.

An autopsy showed Bagley died of "sharp-force injuries," indicating a fatal stabbing by a knife or other sharp object.

