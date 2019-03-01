Authorities investigation at southeast home, medical examiner on scene

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement remain on the scene of a southeast Cedar Rapids home this morning that is part of an investigation that started Thursday.

A state medical examiner vehicle arrived sometime this morning at the home in the 4000 block of Soutter Avenue SE.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner told media Thursday the home was part of an investigation but wouldn’t provide further details.

Officials had a skid loader and other excavation equipment at the scene and set up a tent near the garage area on Thursday.

