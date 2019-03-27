Another man with ties to Chris Bagley charged with guns, drugs

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man with connections to the missing Walker man found earlier this month, buried at a southeast Cedar Rapids home, will be charged later Wednesday in federal court for illegally having firearms as a drug user.

Andrew Shaw, 30, was arrested Tuesday after two searches by the Drug Enforcement Administration at his home, 1419 Grizzly Drive NW, and his business at 1190 Capitol Drive SW.

The home and A Shaw Investments Inc. are owned by Shaw, according to city assessor’s property records and business filings on the Iowa Secretary of State website.

Shaw is being formally charged Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court with possession of a firearm by a drug user. He is accused of having firearms and distributing marijuana and THC cartridges, according to the search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday. THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Authorities found a CZ Scorpian EVO 3S1 9 mm rifle and two loaded magazines in the garage of his home, the warrant shows. Within a few feet of the rifle, law enforcement found several THC cartridges, and in a locked safe was a loaded New England firearms 12-guage shotgun.

Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Shaw, who lives with his wife and two small children, wasn’t home during the search. He was contacted later when authorities searched his business.

Shaw agreed to talk with investigators and admitted to having the two firearms in his garage and the THC cartridges, Kitsmiller said. Shaw also admitted to being a regular user of marijuana and had eaten a THC “gummy bear” in the past two days.

He hasn’t been charged in Bagley’s death but he was named in a search warrant filed Jan. 7 in the Christopher Bagley slaying.

Authorities, in the warrant, believed Bagley, 32, who left his home Dec. 13 and never returned, was dead and “possibly murdered,” at the time the warrant was executed. They learned of alleged threats made against Bagley.

A woman, who was with Bagley when he left his Walker home Dec. 13, told authorities Shaw was connected to Bagley.

Four others with connections to Bagley have been arrested but not for his death.

Logan Gerber, 29, of Marion, was charged in February in U.S. District Court with possession of a firearm — a Glock 9 mm — by a drug user and possession of an unregistered 16-guage shotgun. He is accused of having methamphetamine, marijuana and the two firearms on June 9. Gerber pleaded not guilty and his trial is May 20.

Paul Hoff, 40, was charged this month in U.S. District Court with two counts of possession of firearms by a felon and one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a complaint shows. Hoff pleaded not guilty and his trial is May 6.

Darian Gossett, 22, of Cedar Rapids and Morgan Jordan, 26, of Marion were charged last month in Linn County District Court with third-degree burglary and assault, according to a complaint.

Gossett and Jordan are accused of breaking into a Marion apartment Feb. 27. They told police they thought their “missing friend Chris Bagley” lived there and they wanted to clean it up, according to a search warrant affidavit filed earlier this month.

Bagley didn’t live in the apartment, but Drew Blahnik, who is in jail on drug charges, did, court records show.

Blahnik, arrested a day before the burglary — Feb. 26 — is charged in Linn County District Court with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is also charged in federal court with possession of a firearm by a drug user. He is accused of using methamphetamine and possessing a Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition on Feb. 25, according to an indictment.

Court records don’t show a connection between Blahnik and Bagley.

Bagley’s body was found March 1 buried in a yard in the 4000 block of Soutter Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids.

An autopsy showed Bagley died of “sharp-force injuries,” indicating a fatal stabbing by a knife or other sharp object.

