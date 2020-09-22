Watch: Appeal hearing for fired Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones at 9 a.m.

The Gazette will air the livestream an appeal hearing starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for fired Cedar Rapids Police officer Lucas Jones. Check back here at 9 a.m. to watch when the hearing begins.

The former officer is appealing his termination in a virtual hearing before the city’s Civil Service Committee on Tuesday morning. Despite objections from Jones and his attorney Skylar Limkemann, the appeal hearing will be held entirely online and is expected to take two days. The Gazette will also share a livestream of the hearing Wednesday.

Jones — the white police officer who shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell, a Black Cedar Rapids resident, during a traffic stop in 2016 — is appealing his firing in June, saying the process violated his right to due process.

A former patrol sergeant, Jones was fired after an investigation into an Oct. 30, 2016 traffic stop allegedly revealed he had deliberately disabled his body-worn microphone during his interactions with the driver, raising questions about the traffic stop involving Mitchell that occurred two days later.

