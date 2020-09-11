Cedar Rapids commission keeps appeal of Lucas Jones' firing online

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city Civil Service Commission unanimously affirmed its earlier decision to hold the appeal hearing for fired Cedar Rapids police Officer Lucas Jones online Sept. 22 and 23, but left it open to the attorneys’ discretion to represent their clients and question witnesses in-person.

The commission members decided that a spike in COVID-19 cases posed too great of a risk to health to hold an in-person hearing for Jones, the white police officer who shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell, a Black Cedar Rapids resident, during a traffic stop in 2016. He is appealing his firing in June, saying the process violated his right to due process.

Before the vote, Teresa Feldmann, the city’s human resources director, presented the commission with an option to hold an in-person hearing with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Feldmann said there was a large Cedar Rapids venue available with the help of a vendor that could provide audio and video support. She declined to name the venue pending the commission’s vote, but said the 28,000 square-foot venue could be entirely or partially rented.

Measures such as preregistration for attendees for contact-tracing purposes, plexiglass barriers, signage promoting social distancing and required mask usage could be implemented to hold the proceedings safely, Feldmann said.

After the three other commission members indicated their preference for a virtual hearing, Chairwoman Nancy Evans agreed Linn County COVID-19 cases were trending in the wrong direction.

“Contract-tracing is fine, but being inside for two days with people who may or may not be honest about their symptoms doesn’t inspire me with confidence,” she said.

Jones’ attorney, Skylar Limkemann, raised concerns that issues with participants’ internet connection could be exacerbated by the Aug. 10 derecho as service has yet to be fully restored after the storm’s high-force winds downed trees and power lines.

Limkemann had previously objected to entirely virtual proceedings, arguing that this format threatened Jones’ right to due process.

Given there are Linn County trials safely being held in-person to avoid internet issues, Limkemann asked the commission members to clarify the basis of their decision.

He said Feldmann’s presentation indicated the city’s belief that it had found a suitable location to be made safe within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.

Evans said the commission members already indicated they lacked confidence that they could maintain safety but suggested the attorneys could participate in whichever fashion they felt comfortable.

When Limkemann asked about the process for a hybrid hearing in which the attorneys participated in person with witnesses and their clients, Evans said making those arrangements would be up to the attorneys themselves to do.

“If you find that too costly for your client, we’ll make it all virtual,” Evans said.

Limkemann said he remained concerned about Jones and his future because of the potential that Jones could be decertified based on the commission’s action.

“I assumed that when the commission has directed that this be held all virtual that nobody would be appearing together, and in some sense I feel like we’re winging this,” Limkemann said.

He sought further guidance on Evans’ remarks that the attorneys could appear in-person, but Evans again reiterated that the commission members had voted to hold a virtual hearing.

“If your interpretation of that is that that means you won’t be allowed to be in the same room with your clients, if that’s your interpretation, you can stick with that,” she said.

In Jones’ appeal, filed July 2, he asserts an internal affairs “investigation, disciplinary process and punitive action taken by Chief Jerman and the CRPD” violates his rights under the U.S. and Iowa constitutions.

Jones claims his firing was in retaliation for his memo to Lt. Ryan Abodeely — the commander of the department’s Professional Standards Division — detailing claims from two female officers about inappropriate conduct of a male patrol officer. He sent the memo before learning he was the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

A city document released in June contends Jones intentionally disabled a microphone that would have recorded his interactions with a driver during an Oct. 30, 2016, traffic stop and then lied to internal affairs investigators and again in a court deposition.

The traffic stop came two days before Jones shot Mitchell during a traffic stop early Nov. 1, 2016, on lower Coe Road NE.

