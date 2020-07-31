Cedar Rapids attorney objects to virtual hearing on former police Sgt. Lucas Jones' appeal

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city Civil Service Commission will hold the appeal hearing for fired Cedar Rapids police Officer Lucas Jones entirely online in August despite objections from his attorney, who raised concerns that the move threatened Jones’ rights to due process.

Skylar Limkemann, the Cedar Rapids attorney representing Jones, said Friday before commissioners unanimously decided to hold the hearing entirely online Aug. 18 and 19 that he thinks reasonable accommodations can be made to keep commissioners and other participants safe during the proceedings and to comply with Iowa open meetings law,

Jones — the white officer who shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell, a Black Cedar Rapids resident, during a traffic stop in 2016 — is appealing his firing in June, saying it violated his right to due process.

Limkemann said Jones would object to the hearing being held online.

“I do believe it denies Lucas due process,” he said, noting Jones’ “strong preference” for performing the hearing in-person. “Obviously there are implications, not only for his job, but he has a liberty interest and a property interest in his livelihood.”

The commission’s decision on Jones’ appeal could prompt the Cedar Rapids Police Department to recommend to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy that he permanently be decertified, Limkemann said.

“The proceedings in this case have a large impact not only on Lucas’ employment, but on his future employment,” Limkemann said. “ ... That would call into question whether we even have the hearing on (Aug. 18 or 19), and whether Lucas would even consent to that at this point.”

Jason Craig, one of the Des Moines attorneys representing the Cedar Rapids Police Department in the proceedings, advocated for a partially in-person hearing that the commissioners initially favored in a July 23 meeting. He said commissioners could opt to participate virtually, but that Jones’ potential objection to the format of the hearing over due process concerns “creates potential appeal issues that concern me.”

Mo Sheronick, a former Cedar Rapids assistant city attorney, said Iowa court proceedings have been held almost exclusively virtually since March, and that this was the safest and most secure way of protecting the public’s health while guaranteeing everyone’s access to the hearing.

He also disputed the notion that any party involved had the grounds to object to the format or actual holding of the hearing, and said choosing not to participate would be at either party’s peril.

“This is the commission’s hearing, and the commission’s willing to in good faith accept evidence from both sides, and if one party or another wants to default, that leaves the commission with very few options in terms of what its decisions are going to be,” Sheronick said. “So, I don’t think threatening the commission with a boycott is probably the best way to change your minds.”

The three commissioners agreed that it was the safest option from a legal and health standpoint to hold the hearing online.

“I think this is the best for everybody without jumping major health hurdles, and I don’t think Linn County’s really been going in the right direction,” Commission Chair Nancy Evans said of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In his appeal, filed July 2, Jones asserts an internal affairs “investigation, disciplinary process and punitive action taken by Chief Jerman and the CRPD” violates his rights under the U.S. and Iowa constitutions.

Jones said he was retaliated against for drafting a memo in January, to Lt. Ryan Abodeely — the commander of the department’s Professional Standards Division — detailing claims from two female officers about inappropriate conduct of a male patrol officer before learning he was the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

A document the city released in June contends Jones intentionally disabled a microphone that would have recorded his interactions with a driver during an Oct. 30, 2016, traffic stop and then lied to internal affairs investigators and again in a court deposition.

The traffic stop came two days before Jones shot Mitchell during a traffic stop early Nov. 1, 2016, on lower Coe Road NE.

Casey Drew, city finance director, said in a statement the overall costs for Sheronick, Craig and Des Moines attorney Aaron Hilligas to represent the commission and the police department will not be known until the proceedings are complete.

“There have been no billings related to these proceeding to date,” Drew said.

