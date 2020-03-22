CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa Hospitals issues 'urgent request' for donated face shields

Plastic shields already on hand for people who treat patients or screen at entrances

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is seeking donations of new or used face shields, like these, to further pr
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is seeking donations of new or used face shields, like these, to further protect hospital staff from the spread of COVID-19. (submitted photo).
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:30AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference on coronavirus Sunday

10:50AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

University of Iowa Hospitals issues 'urgent request' for donated face shields ...

10:08AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

07:53AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors ...

06:03PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

05:31PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics issued an “urgent request” Sunday for donations of protective face shields to keep hospital staff safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The hospital, based in Iowa City, is asking for Iowa businesses and individuals to donate new or used protective face shields so there are enough for all on-site employees to wear one.

“These protective shields are extremely effective, especially for our staff who cannot always maintain a 6-foot social distance when interacting with patients, visitors, and colleagues,” said UIHC Chief Executive Officer Suresh Gunasekaran in a statement. “There is a national shortage, and we need to secure an adequate supply for our needs now and in the future.”

The hospital has enough shields for staff who provide patient care or do screenings at hospital entrances, but additional face shields would allow for all employees who interact with patients, visitors and co-workers to wear one.

The protective face shields should be lightweight and adjustable to fit securely to the user’s head, with a shield area that extends below the chin. Previously used face shields are acceptable; UIHC staff can disinfect used shields.

To donate protective face shields or other personal protective equipment, visit the In-Kind Donations website, at uihc.org/kind-donations.

Individuals, companies, or organizations may also call Concierge Services at 319-356-1900 or 319-678-5500 to drop-off/pick-up.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The In-Kind Donations website is updated frequently with current needs and guidelines for all in-kind donations to UIHC. The hospital is directing people who wish to donate their time to the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties’ Emergency Volunteer Center, which maintains a match database for volunteer needs and opportunities.

Gunasekaran said that in addition to the donation of protective face shields, the best thing everyone can do to help the hospital is to follow the guidelines for hand hygiene and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Prevention really is the key,” he said.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:37PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case

12:16PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus task force daily briefing, March 21

10:29AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

07:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Religious leaders find virtual ways to worship during COVID-19

06:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Iowa manufacturing, utilities workers still are coming to work. What protections ...

09:25PM | Fri, March 20, 2020

Six of Johnson County's 22 COVID-19 cases have recovered, no new cases reported ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors urge

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump-sum payments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

Iowa faces 'staggering' unemployment claims from coronavirus

Iowa City apartment fire displaces residents, causes $80K damage

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case

Watch live: Coronavirus task force daily briefing, March 21

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.