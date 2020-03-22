CORONAVIRUS

22 new coronavirus cases before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference Sunday

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:51PM | Sun, March 22, 2020

MAP: Iowa's known coronavirus cases by county

11:59AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase to 90, with one new case in Linn County

11:30AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

22 new coronavirus cases before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference Sunday ...

10:50AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

University of Iowa Hospitals issues 'urgent request' for donated face shields ...

10:08AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

07:53AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 updates in Iowa on March 20, 2020 at the State Emergency Oper
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 updates in Iowa on March 20, 2020 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 45 positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a total of 650 available test kits — more than 200 stated from the day prior. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today for a coronavirus update from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson. The conference can be viewed on this page.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed an additional 22 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Now, 32 of the known cases are in Johnson County and four are in Linn County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase to 90, with one new case in Linn County

University of Iowa Hospitals issues 'urgent request' for donated face shields

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors urge

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

Iowa City apartment fire displaces residents, causes $80K damage

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump-sum payments

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.