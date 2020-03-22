22 new coronavirus cases before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference Sunday ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today for a coronavirus update from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson. The conference can be viewed on this page.
The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed an additional 22 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. Now, 32 of the known cases are in Johnson County and four are in Linn County.
