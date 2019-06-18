Governor plans to take Department of Human Services 'in a new direction'

DES MOINES — Following the resignation of its director, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she plans to take the Department of Human Services “in a new direction.”

Jerry Foxhoven stepped down as director at the governor’s request effective Monday, a move that the Governor’s Office later announced is part of a strategy to carry out a new vision for the Reynolds Administration.

Reynolds “has spent the first part of this year assembling a new team, from top to bottom, to carry out her vision,” Pat Garrett, spokesman for the Governor’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. “More changes will be announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

Reynolds’s office announced Foxhoven’s resignation Monday afternoon in a statement naming Gerd W. Clabaugh, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, as interim director of Human Services. The announcement ended with, “Clabaugh replaces Jerry Foxhoven, who resigned effective today.”

In a statement later Monday afternoon, Foxhoven said “at the request of the governor, I submitted my resignation.”

“It was an honor to serve Iowans at the Department of Human Services during an important time of transition,” Foxhoven said in the statement. “I wish the many hardworking employees at the Department the very best and know that they will continue to serve the people of Iowa well.”

Under the 2017 law signed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad, government bodies must provide the reason why a state employee is fired or resigns in lieu of termination.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for more information on Reynolds’ vision for the department.

Liz Matney, the Iowa Medicaid bureau chief of managed care oversight and support, recently accepted a position advising Reynolds on health policy.

Foxhoven, now 66, oversaw a $6.5 billion department that has often been criticized for its role in Medicaid, foster care and state-run institutions for the past two years.

As director, he oversaw a workforce of about 4,600 that administers services that include food assistance, Medicaid, child welfare, mental health and disability services. The department serves more than 1 million Iowans annually, including many of the state’s most vulnerable children, elderly and disabled.

Foxhoven was paid $154,300 in fiscal 2018, state records show.

A former Drake law professor, Foxhoven joined the department a year after state officials switched Iowa’s $5 billion program from a state-run system to a managed care program administered by private insurance companies.

Foxhoven supported the privatization and often praised Gov. Reynolds for her support of the program.

But Iowa’s Medicaid program has often been the source of controversies for the department. In three years, two managed care organizations, or MCOs, have departed the program. At the end of this month, UnitedHealthcare is set to withdraw from Iowa Medicaid — a move company officials said was attributable to chronic underfunding of the program.

Iowa Total Care, the latest managed care organization to sign onto the program, will join July 1.

Spokesmen for managed care organizations Iowa Total Care, UnitedHealthcare and Amerigroup did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DHS also oversees Iowa’s foster care system and manages the state’s six institutions.

A federal trial over alleged abuse and inhuman treatment at the State Training School for Boys, a state institution in Eldora, began in Des Moines last week. According to court records, Foxhoven — who is named in the suit — testified in court Thursday.

