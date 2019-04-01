Underfunding part of UnitedHealthcare's exit, executive says

The loss of millions of dollars and no end in sight for underfunding of Medicaid put long-term sustainability in question for the latest managed-care organization to exit Iowa’s program.

UnitedHealthcare of the River Valley announced on Friday it would leave Iowa’s Medicaid program “in the next several months,” forcing thousands of Iowans to go elsewhere for their health coverage.

The Edina, Minn.-based insurer manages health coverage for about 427,000 individuals, or nearly 70 percent of those who rely on Medicaid to pay for their health care in Iowa.

The loss of $250 million since joining the program — and the predicted loss of an additional $150 million this fiscal year — due to poor program design left company officials without the ability “to create a sustainable program,” said Bror Hultgren, senior vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa.

“The reason for that exit really comes down to what has been material underfunding of the Medicaid program since it started,” Hultgren said in a phone interview with The Gazette on Monday.

Alissa Weber was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa in January.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to negotiate fair and equitable rates for the fiscal 2020 period, significant program design challenges and sustained underfunding remain,” said Weber in a termination letter sent to the state Friday and obtained by The Gazette. “We are therefore no longer able to participate in the program effective June 30, 2019.”

The Department of Human Services, or DHS, announced the impending withdrawal Friday, stating contract negotiations with the insurance company stalled this past week after UnitedHealthcare protested financial penalties they faced for not meeting specific performance metrics set by state officials.

Requirements included reducing emergency room visits by members and paying providers accurately and on time.

“That’s the issue here,” DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven said Friday. “UnitedHealthcare did not want to be held to the performance standards the contract holds them to, and we’re just not willing to budge off that.”

But in an interview with The Gazette Monday, Hultgren pushed back on the state’s reasoning, saying pay-for-performance metrics was far from the reason why the company will no longer provide coverage through Iowa’s Medicaid program.

The insurer claims it achieved 99.7 percent of the programs performance measures and were on track to achieve “the vast majority of performance measures this year,” UnitedHealth care said in a statement sent to The Gazette.

“That is absolutely, positively not the reason why we exited,” Hultgren said. “The reason we exited was relative to the sustainability of the program going forward.”

‘SIGNIFICANT RISKS’

UnitedHealthcare officials plan to withdraw from the program on June 30, a day before a new managed care organization — Iowa Total Care, owned by St. Louis-based Centene — is scheduled to take on Iowa Medicaid members.

Amerigroup Iowa continues as a managed-care organization in the state’s program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement she ended negotiations with UnitedHealthcare Friday due to “unreasonable and unsustainable” demands.

“Unfortunately, UnitedHealthcare continued to make additional demands that I found to be unacceptable, including a provision that would remove pay for performance measures that would hold them accountable,” she said in the statement.

UnitedHealthcare was paid about $2 billion in state and federal dollars last year as a managed care organization.

The managed care organization claims it had been seeing problems long before negotiations stalled this week.

But those issues came to a head during negotiations with the state this past week. With Iowa Total Care slated to join the program July 1, the state was preparing to redistribute members across all managed-care organizations — a move that “would create significant risks” for UnitedHealthcare, Hultgren said.

“We have engaged in extensive discussions with your office over the last several months to address the program’s funding level and methodology to ensure the viability of the Medicaid program,” said Weber in the termination letter sent to the state Friday.

“During those discussions, UnitedHealthcare learned about the State’s significant member redistribution decision, leaving those of us who have cared for Iowans most in need of health care services with materially inadequate funding,” Weber wrote. “UnitedHealthcare repeatedly expressed concern over the State’s rate development process, as well as the State’s failure to follow-through with prior commitments to us to manage the overall sustainability of the program.”

Hultgren said the membership redistribution would have resulted in an additional $150 million in losses this fiscal year.

“That’s not something we can continue to sustain and continue to provide high quality health care to the people of Iowa,” he said.

Underfunding has been a continual concern for the managed-care organization, and one officials has had “many, many discussions” with the state of Iowa.

“We certainly appreciate the work of the governor and the administration to begin to try to address some of that underfunding in last year’s state fiscal year,” Hultgren said. “However, the underfunding continuing.”

UnitedHealthcare is the second managed-care organization to retreat from the state’s program. It follows AmeriHealth Caritas’s lead, which exited the program in December 2017 “after months of negotiations yielded no agreement on contract rates and terms,” according to a statement released at the time.

AmeriHealth, which had the highest number of Medicaid enrollees, also saw steep financial losses in Iowa’s program. According to Iowa Insurance Division financial disclosures, AmeriHealth reported a loss of $133 million in the first year of operation and an additional $65 million by June 2017.

Hultgren emphasized funding challenges did not reflect on UnitedHealthcare’s care for members and provider networks, and did not drive any clinical- or provider-related decisions.

Going forward to July, Hultgren emphasized the insurer was committed to ensuring a smooth transition for its members to other managed-care organizations

Hultgren’s statements have been echoed by Iowa officials.

“Ensuring that our members receive the best care, and that our program is sustainable for the long-term, is our highest priority,” Foxhoven said in a statement Friday. “The governor and I have both been firm that our MCOs need to be held accountable and I applaud her for her support in that effort.

“This is the right thing to do for our members and for taxpayers.”

