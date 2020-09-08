The coronavirus in Iowa, six months and counting

Tuesday marks six months since state officials announced the first cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

One family has lived and breathed every moment.

Neil and Jeanne Bennett of Iowa City were among the first positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa reported in early March. The couple along with more than a dozen others were infected with the virus after traveling to Egypt, just a week before the first instance of community spread was reported and the pandemic had taken hold of the state.

But the pandemic has had lasting effects on the family in the days since they returned to the United States with the virus.

Neil Bennett, who was the state’s first critical care case, spent five months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities across Eastern Iowa.

“Like so many, I have lived and breathed COVID-19 since early March. You can’t escape it,” said Gwen Bennett, their daughter.

Seventy-four-year-old Neil Bennett still faces a long road to recovery. And as cases continue to rise at alarming rates across the state in recent weeks, the couple sees no end to their quarantine in sight.

“We’ve been through hell, and we don’t need to go through it a second time,” Jeanne Bennett said.

Here is a timeline of events:

March 2: No cases are yet reported in Iowa. The first COVID-19 death in the U.S. was reported only three days earlier in Washington state.

When the Bennett family arrived in the Chicago O’Hare airport at the end of their journey, they felt an “extreme” tiredness that didn’t seem like typical jet lag. The feeling persisted for the next few days.

Neil and Jeanne Bennett had traveled with Gwen Bennett and her husband, Tom Rogers, who live in Barrington, Ill., a Chicago suburb.

March 7: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more than 400 confirmed cases in the United States. It’s just days until President Donald Trump declares a national emergency.

The Bennetts said they received a call from the Iowa Department of Public Health on March 7 that a couple of their fellow travelers had reported symptoms of COVID-19 and that they needed to be tested for the virus.

Public health officials came to the Bennett home and swabbed them on their front porch. The results came back in a day or so.

“And sure enough, we had the coronavirus,” Jeanne recalled.

Neil and Jeanne have been traveling around the world for years through the Friends’ Club, a program through Hills Bank and Trust for customers aged 50 and older.

When they departed for their trip in late February, they weren’t concerned about the virus. There were only a couple of cases in Egypt, and the individuals coordinating the group’s travel plans checked with local public health officials to monitor the situation.

They could have been exposed at a number of places, said their daughter Gwen, 54. There were large crowds at many stops during the trip and they were in close contact with individuals outside their travel group during a four-day cruise down the Nile River.

“We were all diligent with hand sanitizer and washing our hands, but we were in close quarters with strangers, touching the same utensils at the breakfast buffet and so forth,” Gwen Bennett said.

March 8: Gov. Kim Reynolds announces at an evening news conference that public health officials have confirmed Iowa’s first three cases of the novel coronavirus in three Johnson County residents.

Jeanne and Neil say they weren’t cognizant of the governor’s announcement when they reflect back to six months ago. While that Sunday evening news conference marked a major event for many Iowans as the moment the pandemic had reached their lives, those days were full of a different kind of urgency for the Bennetts.

Things quickly were taking a turn for the worst with their illnesses. Neil’s symptoms progressively worsened until March 10, when Jeanne found him collapsed in their home and couldn’t get him up. She called 911, and he was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

“That was the last time I saw him,” Jeanne said.

Neil was admitted into the hospital’s intensive care unit. Within 24 hours, he was placed in a medically induced coma and intubated.







March 11: The UIHC confirms it had admitted the first COVID-19 patient, a resident of Johnson County.

Hills Bank also confirmed to The Gazette the group of Johnson County residents who tested positive were on the same trip to Egypt that was sponsored by their program, the Friends Club.

Fourteen out of the group of 26 Friends Club travelers ultimately tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bennett family.

Gwen Bennett and Rogers tested positive for the virus the next day, March 12. She was diagnosed with pneumonia in addition to COVID-19, but Rogers saw no symptoms whatsoever. She said she was told she was the first woman in Lake County, Ill., to be infected with the virus.

“We all had some consciousness of the unknowns,” Gwen Bennett said. “They didn’t know how to test us, they didn’t know how to treat us.

“Now, it’s a strange badge of honor because thank the Lord we survived.”

At the time, she was not focused on herself because “I was just so concerned about dad.”

“There were days I didn’t watch the news because I didn’t want to know how many people had died,” she said. “I just wanted to care about dad.”

Gwen left Illinois to quarantine with her mother in Iowa City, but neither could visit Neil while he was in the hospital. Their only connection were the daily phone calls with his doctors, who painted a grim picture of his condition.

April through July: COVID-19 cases in Iowa continue to rise, prompting Gov. Reynolds to extend her public health emergency proclamation in an effort to mitigate the spread.

Neil has no memory of his first two months in the hospital. According to his doctors, he was the first patient to use hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir as a potential treatment option for the coronavirus.

“My case was challenging because they had no history, no known treatment option to rely on,” Neil said.

On April 22, he was transferred from UIHC to Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, an acute long-term care facility. Gwen and Jeanne drove ahead of the ambulance transporting him, then watched from the parking lot as he was moved inside.

“That was the only time we laid eyes on him since March,” Gwen recalled. “He was still on the ventilator, but he was strong enough to raise a hand to wave. Then from that point on, we were looking at him through a window.”

He was weaned off the ventilator on May 21. He was transferred to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in-patient rehabilitation on June 2, and on July 2, was moved again, this time to St. Luke’s Transitional Care Center in Cedar Rapids.

Aug. 7: Positive cases among Iowans once again are on the rise, reaching seven-day positivity rates not seen since April. Reynolds orders bars to close in six counties where the outbreak is the worst, including Johnson County.

It’s also the day Neil Bennett returned home, nearly five months after his wife found him collapsed in their home. The time spent battling COVID-19 still is affecting his everyday life, he said.

He still uses a walker and has therapy three days a week because he lost “virtually all the strength in my body, my legs and arms.”

“They say that for every day you are hospitalized, it takes three days to recapture lost strength,” he said. “I was hospitalized for five months. So under that rule of thumb, I’m looking at 15 months to recapture normal body strength.”

Given her father’s experience with the virus, Gwen Bennett said she’s frustrated when she sees people who don’t wear masks in public or large gatherings without any social distancing.

“I believe that’s why we’re still seeing the numbers of new cases go up again,” she said. “Why is it so hard to wear a mask when you go out in public? I don’t get it.”

And as the Iowa City couple watches cases in their community spike once again, Neil and Jeanne Bennett say they are angry that the governor has not issued stricter mandates to stop the spread of the virus.

“It makes me furious when I see these other states have it under control, and (Iowa) doesn’t,” Jeanne said.

But in the months since the virus struck their lives — and likely for many months to come — Neil has not thought of anything except for recovery and staying healthy.

“I haven’t had the chance to sit down to truly reflect on the impact and what it really meant to be one of the first cases,” Neil said. “I’ve been so focused on trying to establish some form of normalcy going forward.”

