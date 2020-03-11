University of Iowa hospitals treating first COVID-19 patient, in 'critical condition'

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics early Wednesday sent an email to its faculty and staff notifying them that it has admitted its first COVID-19 patient, who “remains in critical condition in our care.”

The email to faculty and staff reports the hospital was alerted in advance of the coronavirus patient’s arrival and prior diagnosis.

“All proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected,” according to the email. “Our preparation ensured that the patient did not come in contact with anyone who was not properly protected.”

The email, from UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran, reports the patient is in critical condition and “will be isolated for the duration of treatment, so our team members and patients are safe.”

He stressed faculty and staff safety, as well as patient safety, “are our top priorities.”

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure your safety and meet the needs of those we serve,” Gunasekaran wrote.

Later on Wednesday, he said, administrators plan to share more information at an employee forum.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced five new presumptive positive COVID-19 results among Iowans, bringing the state’s positive case total to 13.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

All five new cases are older adults who were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other Johnson County residents who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus — a new respiratory illness that’s spreading globally after starting in Wuhan, China.

The newly-positive individuals also live in Johnson County.

The individuals — who have been self-isolating at home — are between the ages of 61 and 80.

Just one of the COVID-19 cases lives in Pottawattamie County. That person tested positive after traveling to California, according to state officials.

In response to the new cases, Reynolds on Monday signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency activating the Iowa Department of Homeland Security.

Iowa’s Board of Regents and universities have responded to the spread both globally and domestically by canceling some spring break programs, barring university-sponsored international travel until further notice, and the board on Tuesday asked its campuses to start preparing for virtual education.

The board advised the universities to provide more details about how it will provide instruction for the rest of the semester no later than Thursday morning.

Spring break starts Saturday.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com