First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Iowa

The first cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed three presumptive positive test results for the novel coronavirus, a respiratory virus first identified in China in December and has since infected thousands across the world, during a Sunday evening news conference in Des Moines.

Reynolds stated three individuals, all who live in Johnson County, tested positive after returning to the state from a cruise in Egypt. They are recovering at home in isolation, she stated in the news conference held with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Iowa National Guard.

“While this news is concerning, it’s not a cause for alarm,” she said.

