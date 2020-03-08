BREAKING NEWS

First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a news conference Sunday, March 8, 2020, announcing three Iowans have tested positive for the
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a news conference Sunday, March 8, 2020, announcing three Iowans have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Image from video streamed from Gov. Kim Reynolds' Facebook page)
/

The first cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa.

Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed three presumptive positive test results for the novel coronavirus, a respiratory virus first identified in China in December and has since infected thousands across the world, during a Sunday evening news conference in Des Moines.

Reynolds stated three individuals, all who live in Johnson County, tested positive after returning to the state from a cruise in Egypt. They are recovering at home in isolation, she stated in the news conference held with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and the Iowa National Guard.

“While this news is concerning, it’s not a cause for alarm,” she said.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Health ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Governor partially activates Emergency Operations Center as coronavirus precaution

Religious communities in Iowa take precautions as coronavirus fears persist

Cedar Rapids implements more precautions in light of novel coronavirus

An 82-year-old Cedar Rapids woman is tired of you telling her what to do with her body

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man killed in head-on crash near Walford Saturday

Take a magnifying glass to Gov. Kim Reynolds' trust fund plan

Ten tax tips from a former IRS agent

Digital tools saved our Iowa family farm

Davenport man faces attempted murder charges for shooting at law enforcement

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.