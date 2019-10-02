News

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg joining Iowa City strike Friday

Newstrack: Iowa City students force action on climate change

Sixteen year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg listens to speakers during a climate change demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
/

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager behind a global movement demanding action on climate change, announced Wednesday she will join a Friday protest in Iowa City.

Thunberg, who addressed the United Nations last week, will join an Iowa City movement started by two 13-year-old boys.

After first walking out of school in March, their stand has forced action from the Iowa City School Board and the Iowa City City Council — and has now turned its focus to the University of Iowa.

Thunberg, students and other activists plan to march at noon Friday against coal burning by the university.

BACKGROUND

Massimo Paciotti-Biggers previously told The Gazette he walked out of classes at South East Junior High to draw attention to a lack of action to reduce carbon emissions in Iowa City and urge his school district to make changes.

“It’s something I’m mad about — I think they should teach kids and make people more aware of climate change,” Massimo said of the Iowa City Community School District.

About 30 students joined him and his co-organizer Alex Howe that day. They were some of thousands students globally who left their schools to demand climate change action in a movement led by Thunberg.

The March protest grew into a weekly demonstration for Massimo and other students and community members, and ultimately pushed the Iowa City School Board to pass a climate change resolution this summer.

The resolution, in part, called on the district to develop climate literacy curriculum, develop greenhouse gas emission reduction goals and use sustainable agriculture practices in menu planning.

The city council, too, has approved a resolution declaring a climate crisis. On Aug. 7, they tasked city staff with providing recommendations to reduce carbon emissions in 100 days — for a city where two entities, MidAmerican Energy and the University of Iowa, account for about 57 percent of all carbon emissions.

WHAT’S HAPPENED SINCE

“We need (the University of Iowa) to join the IC climate plan, to make it work,” Massimo said Tuesday, in a message sent between classes. “The first step is to stop burning coal at the power plant, which is one of the worst single contributors to CO2 emissions.”

The Iowa City students already have received support from other grass roots political groups, including 100 Grannies and the UI student group Young Democratic Socialists of America. They’ve demonstrated outside the University of Iowa Power Plant and rallied on campus.

UI President Bruce Harreld in 2017 committed to a coal-free campus by 2025, but activists worry that will be too late.

“We can’t expect the University of Iowa and Iowa City to work as two separate entities,” said UI sophomore Maddie Patterson. “They’re so closely tied together. We have to work together or we won’t change anything.”

100 Grannies co-Founder Ann Christenson said her organization, which began in 2012 to fight for the elimination of fossil fuels, has stood by Massimo and other students since they were lobbying the Iowa City Community School District.

“The junior high kids know what they’re doing, know what the issue is, and we have to be there for them,” Christenson said. “They’re the people we’re working for — it’s too late for us old people. Actually, it’s their kids we’re working for. I just hope it’s not too late.”

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

