Masks will be required in Johnson County, with fines issued for violators

Start date hasn't been set but could be as soon as Monday, Aug. 10

IOWA CITY — The Johnson County Board of Supervisors is calling on area residents and visitors to mask up and now they have the authority to enforce it.

After approving a toothless face covering resolution two weeks ago, the Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a public mask mandate that includes fines for those who don’t comply.

“Everyone needs to put on a face covering,” said Supervisor Janelle Rettig. “It’s not too much to ask for. I get that people have their freedoms ... Sometimes your freedom ends when you can kill other people. This is that case. This isn’t about freedom; it’s about respecting your fellow humans.”

In July, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a mandate requiring people in Iowa City to wear masks in public, with some exceptions. The Board of Supervisors was ready to follow suit a couple of days later, but Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness told the board their measure was “basically unenforceable,” due to the differences in powers granted to mayors and the county officials.

Lyness told the board that a measure would only be enforceable if it is first adopted by the county health board and then sent on to the supervisors for adoption. The Johnson County Public Health Board had a special meeting last week to agree to the language of such a measure and adopted it during a special meeting on Tuesday. The health board called on the supervisors to do the same.

The supervisors on Thursday acknowledged that there were those in the community opposed to a mask ordinance. Supervisor Royceann Porter compared the action to laws put in place to require seat belt use in cars, which also drew some opposition.

“I know there are people who are going to be upset with us and that’s OK,” Porter said. “We’re all going to get through this.”

The approved face covering mandate — which could go into effect as early as Monday when it is published in a local newspaper — calls for residents to wear masks in public settings and situations in which keeping 6 feet away is not possible. Masks are to be worn on public transportation and in private car services.

While county officials have said the measure is not intended to be punitive, failure to comply is a potential simple misdemeanor with fines starting at $105.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

