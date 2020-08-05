Linn County leaders call on Kim Reynolds to allow local control for mask mandates

Linn County leaders officially issued a proclamation calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow local control for issuing mask mandates on Wednesday.

During a joint Linn County Supervisors and Board of Health meeting, the proclamation was finalized and sent to Reynolds.

The declaration calls for Reynolds to modify the state’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to “enable local county and municipal jurisdictions to enact localized responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as legally enforceable restrictions on the activity and actions of persons who do not wear face coverings when the use of such face coverings may protect lives and public health.”

Linn County mayors signed on to the proclamation in support of the county’s stance.

“Whether we represent urban or rural settings, or we’re Democrats or Republicans, we are united in this appeal for greater local control,” Supervisor Ben Rogers said. “The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for Linn County.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Linn County has seen 2,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest in the state behind Polk, Woodbury and Black Hawk counties. 87 residents of Linn County have died due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Supervisor Stacey Walker said Iowa has found itself in a position of not moving in the right direction in terms of COVID-19 response.

“Other states are opening up and trending in the right direction, other countries,” Walker said. “Here in Iowa, because we didn’t act, because we didn’t have a coordinated statewide approach, because our governor didn’t take this pandemic seriously, we find ourselves in a landslide. And now, as we approach the school year, teachers and parents are now facing impossible decisions.”

Walker said he’s frustrated with people not wearing masks in the county.

“When it comes to wearing a mask, our best case scenario is that wearing a mask keeps us safe and can save a life,” Walker said. “The worst case scenario is it’s a minor inconvenience to the person wearing the mask.”

Supervisor Brent Oleson reiterated the importance of wearing a mask and his frustrations throughout the pandemic.

“I have a mask. I don’t like to wear them,” Oleson said. “Maybe some you don’t like being told what to do. I don’t like being told what to do. I wear my mask in this building. I wear it in the stores. A lot of this is common sense. I’ve come to learn a lot more about this as a public official throughout this pandemic and it’s frustrating to watch other people not want to learn or actively oppose scientific studies … I’m not wearing it for me, I’m wearing it for other people.”

Oleson also shared his fears of being a father with children set to return to school this fall.

“We are weeks away from kids going back to school and we are acting like the press is making all this up and that’s further from the truth,” Oleson said. “We’ve got to do something … Do it (wear a mask) for your neighbors and your family. Do it for other people who might have different situations than you. Make this ‘Iowa Nice’ thing an actual thing, please.”

Other groups have also called for mask mandates or enacted their own. On Monday, the Mount Vernon City Council voted on a mask mandate for the city.

In recent weeks, Johnson County, Iowa City and North Liberty have all enacted mask mandates, though Reynolds has previously stated that any local mandates are invalid because they contradict her own statewide proclamations.

Various schools have also tried to make plans for full-remote learning, but on Tuesday Reynolds said those defying her order that 50% of learning must be in person are defying the law.

Medical groups have also sent letters to Reynolds in recent weeks, urging a statewide mask mandate, given the spike in new cases and the rate of positive tests.

The Iowa chapter of the American College of Physicians sent the governor a statement on July 30 and on July 29, hundreds of Iowa doctors sent Reynolds a letter urging the governor to require masks across Iowa.

“We (Iowa) find ourselves alone and isolated on an island with no state mask mandate and now mandating in-person school,” Rogers said. “Again, this is a call for local elected officials to be able to use a tool the governor herself is not allowing or using. Her strategy has not worked.”

Iowa voters also agree with allowing local control of mask mandates. In a Monmouth University poll, 73% of registered voters say that individual towns and cities should be allowed to establish face mask rules that are stricter than statewide regulations. This includes 94% of Democrats, 68% of independents and 59% of Reynolds’ fellow Republicans.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com