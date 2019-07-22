Democratic lawmakers call for oversight on DHS' Jerry Foxhoven ouster

Iowa Republican lawmakers are denying Democrats’ calls for an investigation into reports the former Department of Human Services director was asked to resign from his position for refusing to do something “illegal” requested by the governor’s staff.

Jerry Foxhoven’s reported comments raised alarm among members of the Iowa House and the Senate Oversight Committees, who sent requests for a public meeting to their committee chairs on Friday and Monday, respectively. Two Democratic senators and one representative called for hearings to take place before the start of the next legislative session.

Foxhoven suddenly was asked to step down as director of the Department of Human Services by Gov. Kim Reynolds in June. According to articles published Friday, Foxhoven told a reporter with Pitchfork, a national music publication, he was forced out after Reynolds’ staff asked him to do something he considered illegal.

“Her staff asked me to do something I thought was illegal, and so I wouldn’t do it,” he told the reporter. “And so they said, ‘OK, well then you need to go.’”

Foxhoven declined to elaborate on his statement, and he has not responded to several requests for comment from The Gazette.

“We have no idea what former Director Foxhoven is referring to,” Pat Garrett, spokesman for the Governor’s Office, said in an email. “He never raised a concern like that to us.”

Foxhoven, a former Drake law professor, served for two years as the head of the state agency that oversees the Medicaid and child welfare programs among others.

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, on Friday called for an immediate oversight meeting after Foxhoven’s comments were reported by Iowa Public Radio. His remarks, in addition to the lack of information from the governor’s office, makes Gaines believe “that maybe something is being hidden,” she said.

“If it’s not, tell us what happened,” Gaines said. “Tell us why you asked him to resign, that’s all we want to know. If you can’t come forward with that, then something’s awry that needs dealt with because Iowans have a right to know. We need to get to the bottom of what’s going on, so we can correct it.”

Sen. Tony Bisignano, D- Des Moines and ranking member of the committee, and Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, released a statement Monday calling for a similar hearing be scheduled by Senate leadership.

However, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, responded in a statement on Monday that, “The former director’s vague comment to a music publication has not come with any other details. I would not have our chairwoman of the Oversight Committee initiate an investigation when the former director has declined to elaborate.”

The chairwoman of the House Government Oversight Committee, Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, declined to comment in a phone call with The Gazette. Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton and chairwoman of the Senate Government Oversight Committee, could not be reached by phone Monday.

“I spoke with Sen. Sinclair this morning, and we agree that a Government Oversight Committee hearing at this time is unnecessary,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said in a statement. “Gov. Reynolds should select department directors to best implement her priorities as a result of the mandate given to her by the people of Iowa.

“I look forward to beginning the confirmation process next session with the individual the governor appoints to become the new director of DHS.”

Reynolds stated “a lot of factors” went into her request for Foxhoven’s resignation and that she hoped to take the department “in a new direction.”

The Democratic lawmakers calling for interim oversight committee meetings referred to a 2017 law that requires to be made public the reason for the firing or resignation in lieu of termination of an employee.

The Democratic lawmakers calling for interim oversight committee meetings referred to a 2017 law that requires to be made public the reason for the firing or resignation in lieu of termination of an employee.

According to a statement from the Senate Democrats, when asked to be provided with documents related to Foxhoven’s termination, Reynolds’ Office claimed that “none exists.” Lawmakers also were told no documents existed on the “new direction” Reynolds planned to take the Department of Human Services.

Sen. Celsi questioned why no documentation existed on this top-down review of the department.

“You’re telling me that there were a couple of months of meetings and no notes taken?” Celsi asked. “No emails sent? No schedules made? When you add it all up, they were either purposefully trying to deceive everybody by not putting anything in writing, or there is a paper trail and we’re just never going to get it.”

Sen. Bisignano also raised similar questions, stating he found it “hard to believe” that the director of one of the largest state agencies can be terminated with no records.

“We’ve eliminated Tupac,” Bisignano said. “Now let’s move onto more of a viable reason.”

Foxhoven’s resignation caught the attention of national media outlets after a report last week speculated his ouster may have been related to an email he sent just days before he left.

According to emails since obtained by The Gazette, Foxhoven emailed 4,000 Human Services employees on the Friday before his departure celebrating late rapper Tupac Shakur’s birthday.

Foxhoven, an avid fan of Tupac, used the rapper’s lyrics as inspiration to the departments’ mission. According to his emails, staff reacted mostly positively to his messages.

Foxhoven regularly held “Tupac Fridays,” and staff members gifted the former director with Tupac-themed baked goods for his birthday,

The late rapper was fatally shot in 1996.

