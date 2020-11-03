Lines form at polling places in Linn, Johnson counties, with COVID-19 precautions in place

It’s Election Day, and thousands of voters are heading to the polls in Iowa to cast their ballots. Nearly 1 million voters statewide cast their ballots early in the election that will determine if President Donald Trump and Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will be reelected, along with many other important state and local races.

azette reporters Grace King and Vanessa Miller are visiting polling places in Linn and Johnson counties Tuesday to see how voters are turning out and what the scene it like in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas.

9:30 a.m.: Voters following coronavirus precautions

When the precinct at the Harris Building in Cedar Rapids opened at 7 a.m., there was a line that formed the length of the block.

As voters walk into the precinct, they are asked three COVID-19 screening questions: “Do you have a cough or difficulty breathing?

Have you been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19? Do you have any recent loss of taste or smell?”

Precinct chairman Bruce Lacy said all but one voter had worn a mask.

“Everyone who comes here has a purpose,” he said. “We appreciate those who wear masks. We see it as a courtesy to others.”

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said all 51 precincts opened on time Tuesday morning and are outfitted with cleaning products, masks and following social distancing procedures.

By 9:30 a.m., 11,000 Linn County residents had already cast their ballot.

“It’s going to be steady,” Miller said. “There’s nothing comparable about this year.”

9:40 a.m.: University of Iowa athletes voted weeks ago

Standing outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City precinct 3 — UI seniors Alexis Sevillian and Zion Sanders said they were not there to vote. Because they voted a long time ago.

Sevillian, 22, voted in her second presidential election via absentee ballot — mailing her paperwork home to Michigan so her mom could return it in person. Sanders, 22, voted in her first presidential election via mail-in ballot in her home state of Indiana — sending it in weeks ago.

“It’s been a very long time since I sent mine,” Sanders said, citing concerns popping up nationally about mail delays and counting concerns. “I would be a little bit more worried if I sent it like two weeks ago or something like that — closer to election time.”

The students — members of the Hawkeye women’s basketball team — said they were at Carver on Tuesday to take their mandatory COVID-19 tests. And they were happy to have already cast their votes in what they perceive as an historically important election.

“This election has a lot to do with my future,” Sevillian said. “I’m graduating soon and growing up, and it impacts me a lot — just knowing that decisions are being made for me.”

Both women voted for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, and Sanders said she was anxious with the knowledge they might not have answers on Election Day. But both said the pandemic and the student-specific challenges of being half on campus and half off didn’t hamper voter enthusiasm and activism within their circle.

“Within the Athletic Department, we kind of had a challenge to make sure that everyone got registered,” Sevillian said. “As an athletic program, we kind of made it a priority.”

10 a.m.: No school in Iowa City frees up polling sites

The Iowa City Community School District did not have classes Tuesday, which meant school buildings were open for polling sites. A dozen voters from two precincts trickled into West High School over 30 minutes midmorning Tuesday.

One of those voters was Atif Fahal, 57, of Iowa City, who brought his son, Yousif, 10.

“He says, ‘Baba, are we going to vote?’,” Fahal said of his son, a Horn Elementary fifth-grader. “I said, ‘yes. Let’s go to the school’.”

Yousif said he wanted to see how voting worked. They checked in with poll workers, confirmed they were at the right polling site, went into the booth and voted and then watched the completed ballot sail into the voting machine.

“It was kind of cool,” Yousif said.

“We are happy to vote,” his father added.