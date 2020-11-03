Election Day voting: What you need to know, and where to get results

It's Election Day, and if you haven't voted already, today is the day to get to your polling place and vote. Here's what you need to know to find your polling place in Iowa and what to do if you still need to register to vote.

Make sure you are registered to vote:

Check your registration: Fill in your information on the Secretary of State's site to see if you are registered.

If you need to register: You can register on Election Day in Iowa at your polling place. You will need an ID and proof of address. Find more details on the Secretary of State's site.

If you want to vote on Election Day, Nov. 3:

What you need: Voters will be asked to show a driver's license, non-driver's ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID, or Voter ID Card before they vote.

Hours: Polls are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where do I vote?: Voters must go to their designated precinct to vote on Election Day. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some locations may have changed or combined. Check with your county auditor for details or use the look-up tools below:

• Linn County: To find your polling place, follow the steps in the county's look-up tool using your address.

• Johnson County: To find your polling place, enter your address in the auditor's office polling place finder.

• Other locations: Check the Iowa Secretary of State's polling place finder.

If you planned to vote by mail but decide you want to vote in person:

On Election Day, if you haven't sent in your absentee ballot: Take your absentee ballot with you to your polling place and surrender it to the poll workers. They will call the auditor's office, which will void out your absentee ballot request, and you will vote a regular ballot.

If the auditor's office already received your absentee ballot: You will vote a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot will be counted only if your mailed absentee ballot gets rejected. If your absentee ballot is accepted, your provisional will be rejected.

What's on the ballot

Have any issues on Election Day?

