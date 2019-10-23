University of Iowa student life head leaving for Ohio State

After just two years at the University of Iowa — spending much of that time in two roles as vice president of student life and interim diversity head — Melissa Shivers is leaving to become vice president for student life at Ohio State University.

Shivers, during her time at Iowa, has had to weather storms involving alcohol issues among the fraternities, hazing violations, strained race relations, and the recent controversial departure of the newly-hired head of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

She also was among the UI administrators sued for discriminating against faith-based religious groups, with a judge recently finding Shivers and others can be held personally liable for violating InterVarsity’s “clearly established right to free speech” by deregistering it and about a dozen other religious groups for requiring leaders align with their faith.

She’ll start at Ohio State on Jan. 6, according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication. Her last day at Iowa will be the last day of semester, according to UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck. Winter break begins the week of Dec. 23. Shivers arrived on the UI campus in June 2017.

In a statement, she expressed gratitude for the UI community and opportunity to serve here.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to the students,” she said. “There are no words to describe how much they made me feel a part of the Hawkeye community. They are truly my motivation and inspiration and I will be forever grateful.”

The university will not conduct a national search for her replacement but instead will launch an internal search for a new vice president for student life, according to UI communications. A search committee will be named shortly. When asked whether the university will appoint an interim vice president, officials pointed back to the statement about an internal search.

The university also is without a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion after TaJuan Wilson on Aug. 9 signed a settlement agreeing to resign just six weeks after he started June 28. He’s working remotely in a “special assignment” and continuing to earn his $224,000 salary — even as he’s allowed to job search for a similar position outside the university.

Wilson, who also was allowed to keep his $25,000 in moving expenses and use $7,500 for “professional development,” was chosen to fill the long-vacant diversity post — which Shivers had filled on an interim basis after the university’s previous interim Lena Hill left in May 2018.

Hill, who went to the college of Washington and Lee University in Virginia, had taken over for Georgina Dodge, who left in 2017 for a similar job at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Upon Wilson’s resignation — instead of putting Shivers back in charge of diversity — the university announce a new reporting structure that has its three primary units reporting directly to Montse Fuentes, the new UI provost and executive vice president.

In a statement regarding Shivers’ departure, UI President Bruce Harreld said Shivers exceeded her “lofty expectations.”

“During her time on our campus, she has left an indelible mark that will stay with our students and each of us for years to come,” Harreld said. “And over the next several months we will celebrate all of her accomplishments, which have placed our campus and our students in a position to succeed.”

Before coming to UI, Shivers spent seven years at the University of Tennessee in various roles. She also worked at the University of Georgia, Clemson University, and Georgia Southern University.

“It has been an honor to partner with President Bruce Harreld, who believed in our shared responsibilities for our campus community and was dedicated to a new vision for the Division of Student Life,” Shivers said in statement.

