Resigned University of Iowa diversity head telecommuting, can job hunt 'during working hours'

IOWA CITY — For the next five months — or until he lands a job outside the University of Iowa — the campus’ short-lived head of diversity, equity, and inclusion will telecommute for his “special assignment” and be allowed to “job search during working hours,” even while continuing to earn his $224,000 salary.

The agreement — signed by Wilson, UI President Bruce Harreld, Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun, and Kayla Reynolds, with the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa — indicates Wilson will retain his salary and be paid for “accrued but unused vacation.” He also will keep the $25,000 in moving expenses UI gave him to relocate from the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was assistant professor and executive director of student programs and diversity, and he can use up to $7,500 “to attend professional development conferences while still a university employee.”

When the university announced Wilson’s resignation Aug. 15, officials said he’ll be working for about five months with UI Vice President for External Relations Peter Matthes “on initiatives that support the university’s work to become a more inclusive and equitable campus.”

The settlement indicates he’ll voluntarily resign from the University of Iowa once he secures employment outside UI, “but in no event later than January 31, 2020.” Consulting work or other “part-time work that is not substantially comparable to his current position” does not count, according to the settlement.

While on his “special assignment,” as Wilson is classified in the UI directory, he will work remotely and be allowed to look for a new job “but must be available for consultation, if needed,” according to the settlement.

The agreement stipulates it is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing by the university, the state, or the Board of Regents. And Wilson, 33, in signing it committed not to sue UI, the state, the regents, or any of their employees or representatives for any alleged violation — including of the Iowa Civil Rights Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Iowa Wage Payment and Collection Law, or the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the settlement.

With Wilson’s resignation, the university is changing the structure of its Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The three units that make up that division — the Center for Diversity and Enrichment; the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity; and Diversity Resources — now will report directly to the new UI Executive Vice President and Provost Montse Fuentes.

Fuentes started the same day as Wilson, although she signed his employment offer letter months earlier. A message from Fuentes, along with her photo, now graces the home page for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion division, touting its “unwavering commitment” to the issue as a “core value that guides everything we do.”

Wilson was hired after a yearslong search to replace former diversity head Georgina Dodge, who left in 2017 for a similar job at Pennsylvania’s Bucknell University. Dodge since has moved on to the University of Maryland, where she’s vice president of diversity and inclusion.

Two interims served in Dodge’s stead, including Lena Hill — who also left UI in May 2018 to become dean of the college at Washington and Lee University in Virginia. UI Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers stepped in as the second interim diversity head until Wilson’s hire.

For its help with the search, UI paid consultant Isaacson-Miller $103,592 — including $21,593 for travel and advertising expenses. An agreement with the firm stipulated that if a UI hire it evaluated and recommended left for any reason other than death or disability, it would reopen the search for no additional fee — so long as it started within three months.

UI officials told The Gazette they don’t yet know whether Wilson’s resignation counts as leaving and whether the firm will foot the bill for another search.

Wilson, who in a statement said the job “is not the right fit for me at this time,” did not respond to The Gazette’s request for an interview.

“I have great respect for the university and the work being done in diversity, equity, and inclusion and believe Iowa has the potential to be on the right path,” he said in the statement, released earlier this month.

